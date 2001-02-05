WJET(FM) Erie, Pa.

Price:

$5 million

Buyer:

NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel "Skip" Weller, president/co-COO, radio divison; Jeffrey Dinetz, executive vice president/co-COO, radio division); owns/is buying/manages 41 other FMs and 15 AMs

Seller:

Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry S. Jacobs, chairman); owns/is buying 33 FMs and 14 AMs

Facilities:102.3 MHz, 5.3 kW, ant. 670 ft.

Format:

CHR

WLGM(FM) Springfield, Ill.

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Long-Nine Inc., Springfield (Thomas M. Kushak, president); owns WMAY(FM) and WNNS(FM) Springfield and WQLZ(FM) Taylorville/Springfield, Ill. Kushak has interest in four AMs and eight FMs

Seller:

LUJ Inc., Edgewater, Fla. (Richard L. Van Zandt, principal); owns WLUJ(FM ) Petersburg, Ill.

Facilities:

89.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Inspirationnal music

Broker:

H.B. LaRue

WVRT(FM) Jersey Shore/Williamsport, Pa.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about other 1,120 radios, including WRAK(AM)-WKSB(FM), WRKK(AM) Hughesville/Williamsport and WMYL(FM) Salladasburg/Williamsport, Pa.

Seller:

DHRB Inc., South Williamsport (Sabatino Cupelli, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

97.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.

Format:

Hot AC

KTKO(FM) Beeville, Texas

Price:

$325,000

Buyer:

Texas Gulfwest Broadcasting Inc., Victoria, Texas (Bill Hooten, president). Hooten also owns KZAM(FM ) Ganado, Texas

Seller:

Ysidro Villarreal and Alma V. Moreno, Mathias, Texas; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

105.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Spanish

WXGJ(FM) Apalachicola, Fla.

Price:

$275,000

Buyer:

Staton Broadcasting Inc., Macon, Ga. (Cecil Staton, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

John H. Wiggins, Midland, Texas; owns KKJW(FM ) Stanton, Ohio

Facilities:

105.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 315 ft.

Format:

Country