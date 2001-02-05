FMs
WJET(FM) Erie, Pa.
Price:
$5 million
Buyer:
NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel "Skip" Weller, president/co-COO, radio divison; Jeffrey Dinetz, executive vice president/co-COO, radio division); owns/is buying/manages 41 other FMs and 15 AMs
Seller:
Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry S. Jacobs, chairman); owns/is buying 33 FMs and 14 AMs
Facilities:102.3 MHz, 5.3 kW, ant. 670 ft.
Format:
CHR
WLGM(FM) Springfield, Ill.
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Long-Nine Inc., Springfield (Thomas M. Kushak, president); owns WMAY(FM) and WNNS(FM) Springfield and WQLZ(FM) Taylorville/Springfield, Ill. Kushak has interest in four AMs and eight FMs
Seller:
LUJ Inc., Edgewater, Fla. (Richard L. Van Zandt, principal); owns WLUJ(FM ) Petersburg, Ill.
Facilities:
89.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Inspirationnal music
Broker:
H.B. LaRue
WVRT(FM) Jersey Shore/Williamsport, Pa.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about other 1,120 radios, including WRAK(AM)-WKSB(FM), WRKK(AM) Hughesville/Williamsport and WMYL(FM) Salladasburg/Williamsport, Pa.
Seller:
DHRB Inc., South Williamsport (Sabatino Cupelli, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
97.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.
Format:
Hot AC
KTKO(FM) Beeville, Texas
Price:
$325,000
Buyer:
Texas Gulfwest Broadcasting Inc., Victoria, Texas (Bill Hooten, president). Hooten also owns KZAM(FM ) Ganado, Texas
Seller:
Ysidro Villarreal and Alma V. Moreno, Mathias, Texas; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
105.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Spanish
WXGJ(FM) Apalachicola, Fla.
Price:
$275,000
Buyer:
Staton Broadcasting Inc., Macon, Ga. (Cecil Staton, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
John H. Wiggins, Midland, Texas; owns KKJW(FM ) Stanton, Ohio
Facilities:
105.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 315 ft.
Format:
Country
