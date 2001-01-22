WLDR Traverse City, Mich.

Price:

$3.6 million (for stock)

Buyer:

Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, president/owner); is buying KAJI(FM) Point Comfort, Texas (see item, below). Henderson also owns/has interest in three AMs and 13 other FMs

Sellers:

Donald Wiitala and Dave Maxson, Traverse City; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 538 ft.

Format:

AC

Construction permit for WANN Virginia Beach/Norfolk, Va.

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

On Top Communications of Virginia Inc., Mitchellville, Md. (Steve Hedgewood, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Virginia Faith Broadcasting Inc., Norfolk, Va. (L.E. Willis, owner). Willis also owns/has interests in 31 AMs and 10 FMs

Facilities:

102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 167 ft.

KAJI Point Comfort, Texas

Price:

$400,00

Buyer:

Fort Bend Broadcasting; is buying WLDR(FM) Traverse City, Mich. (see first FM item)

Seller:

BK Radio, Austin, Texas (James Bumpous and Bryan A. King, principals). Bumpous has interest in KWNN(FM) Hurley, N.M.

Facilities:

94.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 194 ft.

Format:

Tejano

Construction permit for KLHK Shelby, Mont.

Price:

$322,500

Buyer:

Commonwealth Communications LLC, San Diego (Dex Allen, principal); owns/is buying eight AMs and 12 other FMs

Seller:

Shelby Media Associates, McCook, Neb. (David M. Stout and Terry G. Peters, principals). Principals own one AM and five FMs

Facilities:

97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,774 ft.

Broker:

Media Services Group

WDME-FM Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

Price:

$175,100

Buyer:

Zone Corp., Bangor, Maine (Stephen King, president/owner); owns WZON(AM) and WKIT-FM Bangor/Brewer

Seller:

Mid-Maine Media, Dover-Foxcroft (spouses Richard Thau and Joyce Wemer, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

103.1 MHz, 4.8 kW, ant. 385 ft.

Format:

AC