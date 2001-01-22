FMs
WLDR Traverse City, Mich.
Price:
$3.6 million (for stock)
Buyer:
Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, president/owner); is buying KAJI(FM) Point Comfort, Texas (see item, below). Henderson also owns/has interest in three AMs and 13 other FMs
Sellers:
Donald Wiitala and Dave Maxson, Traverse City; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 538 ft.
Format:
AC
Construction permit for WANN Virginia Beach/Norfolk, Va.
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
On Top Communications of Virginia Inc., Mitchellville, Md. (Steve Hedgewood, president/owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Virginia Faith Broadcasting Inc., Norfolk, Va. (L.E. Willis, owner). Willis also owns/has interests in 31 AMs and 10 FMs
Facilities:
102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 167 ft.
KAJI Point Comfort, Texas
Price:
$400,00
Buyer:
Fort Bend Broadcasting; is buying WLDR(FM) Traverse City, Mich. (see first FM item)
Seller:
BK Radio, Austin, Texas (James Bumpous and Bryan A. King, principals). Bumpous has interest in KWNN(FM) Hurley, N.M.
Facilities:
94.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 194 ft.
Format:
Tejano
Construction permit for KLHK Shelby, Mont.
Price:
$322,500
Buyer:
Commonwealth Communications LLC, San Diego (Dex Allen, principal); owns/is buying eight AMs and 12 other FMs
Seller:
Shelby Media Associates, McCook, Neb. (David M. Stout and Terry G. Peters, principals). Principals own one AM and five FMs
Facilities:
97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,774 ft.
Broker:
Media Services Group
WDME-FM Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
Price:
$175,100
Buyer:
Zone Corp., Bangor, Maine (Stephen King, president/owner); owns WZON(AM) and WKIT-FM Bangor/Brewer
Seller:
Mid-Maine Media, Dover-Foxcroft (spouses Richard Thau and Joyce Wemer, principals); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
103.1 MHz, 4.8 kW, ant. 385 ft.
Format:
AC
