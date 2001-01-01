Construction permit for KBIL(FM) Grand Isle, La./Florence, S.C.

Price:

$3.5 million

Buyer:

JP Broadcasting LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil and Christopher F. Devine, principals). Buzil and Devine own/are buying 75 other FMs and 36 AMs, including KOTB(FM) Evanston, Wyo. (see next item)

Seller:

KBIL LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C. (James C. Fort, Andrew J. Guest, William J. Pennington III and Edward F. Seeger, each 25% members). KBIL 's principals also have interests in two AMs and six FMs

Facilities:

104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 213 ft.

KOTB(FM) Evanston, Wyo.

Price:

$1.65 million

Buyers:

Bruce Buzil and Christopher F. Devine (see preceding item)

Seller:

Rocky Mountain Radio Network, Evanston (David B. Smith and Jim Carroll, co-owners); own KEVA(AM) Evanston

Facilities:

106.1 MHz, 110 W, ant. 1,523 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc.

WNSX(FM) (formerly WAKN) Winter Harbor/Bar Harbor/Bangor, Maine

Price:

$1.1 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120 radios, Including the following Bangor-area FMs: WLKE Bar Harbor, WBFB Belfast/Brewer, WKSQ Ellsworth/Brewer, WVOM Howland, WGUY Dexter/Newport and WBYA Searsport, and WRKD(AM)-WMCM(FM) Rockland/Portland/parts of Bangor

Seller:

Bridge Broadcast Corp., Bar Harbor (Scott Hogg, principal); owns WMDI(FM) Bar Harbor

Facilities:

97.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.

Format:

Classic rock

Broker:

George Silverman & Associates (seller)

Construction permit for KSNA(FM) Laramie, Wyo.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Athomic Broadcasting Inc., Cheyenne, Wyo. (Victor A. Michael Jr., president/owner). Michael also owns/has interest in one AM and six other FMs, including KLDI(AM)-KRQU(FM) Laramie

Seller:

Pacific Broadcasting of Wyoming Inc., Washington (P. Stephen Bunyard, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 951 ft.

Broker:

McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.

KIXC-FM Quanah, Texas

Price:

$145,000

Buyer: KIXC-FM LLC, Houston (Patrick William Johnson, 51% member); no other broadcast interests

Seller

: Glen A. Ingram, Quanah; no other broadcast interests. Note: Ingram had planned to sell kixc-fm for $155,000 (Changing Hands, July 12, 1999)

Facilities:

100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 192 ft.

Format:

Country

KXXQ(FM) (formerly KQEO) Grants/Gallup, N.M.

Price:

$110,000

Buyer:

KXXQ Radio Partners LLC, Walla Walla, Wash. (Thomas D. Hodgins, 24% managing member). Hodgins owns 50% of KMJY-FM Newport and KUJ-AM-FM Walla Walla, Wash., and construction permit to build KDEP(FM) Depoe Bay, Ore.

Seller:

Against the Wind Broadcasting Inc., Laramie, Wyo. (Randy J. Timothy, president/51% owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: Company recently bought KXXQ for $50,000 (Changing Hands, Sept. 11)

Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 1.7 kW, ant. 194 ft.

Format:

AC

Construction permit for KRBH(FM) Hondo (near San Antonio), Texas

Price: $74,925

Buyer: Hondo RadioWorks Business Inc., San Antonio (John W. Barger, president/owner). Barger also owns KVWG(AM)-KITE-FM Pearsall/San Antonio and KAMG(AM)-KBIC(FM), KPEG(FM), KPLV(FM) and KRNX(FM) (formerly KVWG-FM ) in nearby Victoria, Texas. Note: If buyer defaults on deal, seller gets $19,925

Seller: Five Points Broadcasting Inc., St. Louis (James G. Withers, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 98.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 272 ft.

KSPY(FM) (to be KHWG) Quincy, Calif.

Price: $70,000 cash

Buyer: Keily Miller, Reno, Nev.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Ukiah Broadcasting Corp., Stockton, Calif. (Keith Bussman, president); owns KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KUKI-AM-FM Ukiah and KLLK(AM) Willits, all Calif. Note: Ukiah acquired KSPY in 1997 for $30,000

Facilities: 100.3 MHz, 900 W, ant. -1,125 ft.

Format: News/talk

Construction permit for WMHU(FM) Cooperstown, Pa.

Price: $50,000

Buyer: Fox Allegheny Inc., North East, Pa. (John A. Bulmer, president/owner). Bulmer is acquiring WDOE(AM) Dunkirk and WBKX(FM) Fredonia/Dunkirk, N.Y.

Seller: Cooperstown Radio Inc., Austingburg, Ohio (Richard D. Rowley, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:107.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.