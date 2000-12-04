FMs
KDRH(FM) Glenwood Springs/Aspen, Colo., KJOL(FM) Grand Junction/ Glenwood Springs, Colo./Vemal, Utah, and KWBI(FM) Morrison, Colo./ Cheyenne, Wyo.
Price:
$16 million
Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 23 FMs, two AMs and CPs to build KBAP(FM) King City and another noncommercial FM in Hollister, Calif. Note: EMF will help seller write and produce a daily 70-second feature to air twice a day on buyer's radio network; on KDRH, KJOL and KWBI , reference to seller will air hourly and PSAs for seller will air 78 times per month
Seller:
Colorado Christian University, Lakewood, Colo. (Larry Donnithorne, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: University will provide yearly scholarship to buyer for promotional giveaway and deem buyer a "Gold Corporate Sponsor" of CCU.
Facilities: KDRH: 91.9 MHz, 220 W, ant. 2,660 ft. KJOL: 90.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 1,296 ft.; KWBI : 91.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,184 ft.
Formats: KDRH: rebroadcasts KJOL ; KJOL : Christian, MOR, easy contemporary; KWBI : religion
Broker:
John Pierce & Co. (buyer)
WCRS-FM Greenwood, S.C. (moving to Mauldin/Greenville or Simpsonville/ Greenville, S.C.)
Price:
$1.4 million (includes $1,000, three-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see items, above and below); owns WESC-FM, WGVL(AM)-WSSL-FM and WLFJ(AM) Greenville and WMYI(FM) Hendersonville, N.C./ Greenville; Is selling WJMZ-FM Anderson/ Greenville, S.C.; is swapping away WROQ(FM) Anderson/Greenville and WTPT(FM) Forest City/Greenville, S.C.
Seller:
Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns WVGC(FM) (formerly WDXZ ) Newberry and WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.; is selling WCRS(AM) Greenwood
Facilities:
96.7 MHz, 4.1 kW, ant. 390 ft.
Format:
Country
Broker:
Gordon Rice Associates (seller)
KXAL-FM Pittsburg (between Dallas and Texarkana), Texas
Price:
Less than $1 million
Buyer:
On-Air Family LLC, Lakewood, Colo. (co-owners James G. and Janice A. Hunt); is buying KLES(FM) Mapton, Wash. Hunts also co-own KJKB(FM) Jacksboro and KDVE(FM) Tatum, Texas
Sellers:
Ron and Diane Gray, Gilmer, Texas; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
103.1 MHz, 3.82 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Urban contemporary
Construction permit for KCHY(FM) Hope, N.D. (between Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D.)
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see items, above and below); owns KJKJ(FM) and KKXL-AM-FM Grand Forks, KQHT(FM) Crookston, Minn./Grand Forks and KSNR(FM) Thief River Falls, Minn./Grand Forks
Seller:
Michael Radio Group, Cheyenne, Wyo. (co-owners/brothers Vic and Van Michael); is building KREO(FM) Superior, Mont. Michaels co-own (with their wives) four Wyoming FMs. Vic Michael is buying KLDI(AM)-KRQU(FM) Laramie, Wyo.
Facilities:
104.7 MHz (no further information available)
Broker:
Star Media Group Inc. WEZG(FM) Jefferson City/Johnson City, Tenn.
Price: $550,000 cash
Buyer: Whitfield Communications Inc., Dalton, Ga. (Paul G. Fink, president/50% owner); owns WSEV(FM) (formerly WDLY ) Gatlinburg and WSEV(AM) Sevierville, Tenn. Principals of Whitfield are buying WOCE(FM) Benton, WCLE-FM Calhoun and WCLE(AM) Cleveland, all Tenn.
Seller:
Bristol Broadcasting Co. Inc., Bristol, Va. (W.L. Nininger, president); owns nine FMs and six AMs, including WXBQ-AM-FM Bristol, Tenn./Va. and WAEZ(FM) Elizabethton, Tenn./Bristol, Va.Note: Bristol bought WEZG for $300,000 (Changing Hands, Oct. 18, 1999)
Facilities:
99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 654 ft.
Format:
CHR
