KDRH(FM) Glenwood Springs/Aspen, Colo., KJOL(FM) Grand Junction/ Glenwood Springs, Colo./Vemal, Utah, and KWBI(FM) Morrison, Colo./ Cheyenne, Wyo.



Price:

$16 million

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 23 FMs, two AMs and CPs to build KBAP(FM) King City and another noncommercial FM in Hollister, Calif. Note: EMF will help seller write and produce a daily 70-second feature to air twice a day on buyer's radio network; on KDRH, KJOL and KWBI , reference to seller will air hourly and PSAs for seller will air 78 times per month



Seller:

Colorado Christian University, Lakewood, Colo. (Larry Donnithorne, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: University will provide yearly scholarship to buyer for promotional giveaway and deem buyer a "Gold Corporate Sponsor" of CCU.

Facilities: KDRH: 91.9 MHz, 220 W, ant. 2,660 ft. KJOL: 90.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 1,296 ft.; KWBI : 91.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,184 ft.

Formats: KDRH: rebroadcasts KJOL ; KJOL : Christian, MOR, easy contemporary; KWBI : religion



Broker:

John Pierce & Co. (buyer)

WCRS-FM Greenwood, S.C. (moving to Mauldin/Greenville or Simpsonville/ Greenville, S.C.)



Price:

$1.4 million (includes $1,000, three-year noncompete agreement)



Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items, above and below); owns WESC-FM, WGVL(AM)-WSSL-FM and WLFJ(AM) Greenville and WMYI(FM) Hendersonville, N.C./ Greenville; Is selling WJMZ-FM Anderson/ Greenville, S.C.; is swapping away WROQ(FM) Anderson/Greenville and WTPT(FM) Forest City/Greenville, S.C.



Seller:

Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns WVGC(FM) (formerly WDXZ ) Newberry and WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.; is selling WCRS(AM) Greenwood



Facilities:

96.7 MHz, 4.1 kW, ant. 390 ft.



Format:

Country



Broker:

Gordon Rice Associates (seller)

KXAL-FM Pittsburg (between Dallas and Texarkana), Texas



Price:

Less than $1 million



Buyer:

On-Air Family LLC, Lakewood, Colo. (co-owners James G. and Janice A. Hunt); is buying KLES(FM) Mapton, Wash. Hunts also co-own KJKB(FM) Jacksboro and KDVE(FM) Tatum, Texas



Sellers:

Ron and Diane Gray, Gilmer, Texas; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

103.1 MHz, 3.82 kW, ant. 328 ft.



Format:

Urban contemporary

Construction permit for KCHY(FM) Hope, N.D. (between Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D.)



Price:

$800,000



Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items, above and below); owns KJKJ(FM) and KKXL-AM-FM Grand Forks, KQHT(FM) Crookston, Minn./Grand Forks and KSNR(FM) Thief River Falls, Minn./Grand Forks



Seller:

Michael Radio Group, Cheyenne, Wyo. (co-owners/brothers Vic and Van Michael); is building KREO(FM) Superior, Mont. Michaels co-own (with their wives) four Wyoming FMs. Vic Michael is buying KLDI(AM)-KRQU(FM) Laramie, Wyo.



Facilities:

104.7 MHz (no further information available)



Broker:

Star Media Group Inc. WEZG(FM) Jefferson City/Johnson City, Tenn.

Price: $550,000 cash

Buyer: Whitfield Communications Inc., Dalton, Ga. (Paul G. Fink, president/50% owner); owns WSEV(FM) (formerly WDLY ) Gatlinburg and WSEV(AM) Sevierville, Tenn. Principals of Whitfield are buying WOCE(FM) Benton, WCLE-FM Calhoun and WCLE(AM) Cleveland, all Tenn.



Seller:

Bristol Broadcasting Co. Inc., Bristol, Va. (W.L. Nininger, president); owns nine FMs and six AMs, including WXBQ-AM-FM Bristol, Tenn./Va. and WAEZ(FM) Elizabethton, Tenn./Bristol, Va.Note: Bristol bought WEZG for $300,000 (Changing Hands, Oct. 18, 1999)



Facilities:

99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 654 ft.



Format:

CHR