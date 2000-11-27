69% of WKRR(FM) Asheboro/ Greensboro and WKZL(FM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C.



Value:

$35 million (worth of shares being redeemed by seller)



Buyer:

James A. Dick Jr., Greensboro, N.C.; already owns 30.9% of WKRR and WKZL



Seller:

Dick Broadcasting Co. Inc., Greensboro (Charles Arthur Dick, 30.8% owner; Emily D. McAlister, 29.8% owner; Jeanette D. Hundley, 8.4% owner); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

WKRR : 92.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,275 ft.; WKZL : 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.



Formats:

WKRR : classic rock; WKZL : hot AC WSLT(FM) Clearwater, S.C./Augusta, Ga., and WKXC-FM Aiken, S.C./ Augusta

Price:

$12 million



Buyer:

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., Naples, Fla. (George G. Beasley, chairman; Bruce Beasley, president, Radio Group); owns/is buying 15 AMs and 21 other FMs, including WCHA-FM, WGAC(AM ) and WRDW(AM) Augusta, WGOR(FM) Martinez, Ga./Augusta , WAJY(FM) New Ellenton, S.C./ Augusta and WRFN(FM ) Warrenton, Ga./ Augusta



Seller:

George H. Buck Jr., Atlanta; owns four other FMs and 13 AMs



Facilities:

WSLT : 98.3 MHz, 2.8 kW, ant. 484 ft.; WKXC-FM : 99.5 MHz, 22.5 MHz, ant. 728 ft.



Formats:

WSLT : soft AC; WKXC-FM : country



Broker:

Bergner & Co. 51% of KATY-FM Idyllwild/San Bernardino, Calif.

Price:

$2.5 million



Buyer:

All Pro Broadcasting Inc., Idyllwild (Willie D. Davis, president/60% owner); owns KCXX(FM) Lake Arrowhead/San Bernardino, Calif., and 50% of two Wisconsin FMs and one Wisconsin AM. Note: All Pro already owns 49% of KATY-FM



Seller:

KATY-FM LLC, Temecula, Calif. (Cliff L. Gill and Kay Sadlier-Gill, principals); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

101.3 MHz, 1.15 kW, ant. 731 ft.



Format:

AC

KREW-FM Naches/Yakima, Wash.



Price:

$1.3 million



Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,111 other radio stations, including KIT(AM)-KATS(FM) and KMWX(AM)-KFFM(FM) Yakima and KQSN(FM) Toppenish/Yakima, Wash.



Seller:

Butterfield Broadcasting Corp.,Bellevue, Wash. (Gregory J. Smith, vice president/31.2% owner); owns KZZM(FM) Dayton/Weston, Ore., and KZTS(AM )- KZTB(FM ) Sunnyside, KZTA(FM) N aches / Yakima and KYXE(AM ) Selah/Yakima, Wash. Smith owns KSWW(FM) Elna, Wash.Note: Butterfield bought KREW-FM for $568,000 (Changing Hands, July 26, 1999)



Facilities:

99.3 MHz, 930 W, ant. 830 ft.



Format:

Variety

WINL(FM) Linden/Demopolis (near Meridian, Miss., and Montgomery, Ala.), Ala.

Price:

$1.28 million



Buyer:

West Alabama Communications Inc., Demopolis (Amy Ross Douglas, 35% owner; Randall W. Douglas, 30% owner). Principals also own WXAL(AM)-WZNJ(FM) (formerly WZNJ ) Demopolis



Seller:

Radio Communicators Inc., Meridian (David Majure II, president); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

98.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 817 ft.



Format:

Young country KAZX(FM) Kirtland/Aztec/Farmington, N.M./Durango, Colo

.

Price:

$1.26 million cash

Clear Channel (see krew-fm Naches/Yakima item, above); owns/is buying KDAG(fm) and KTRA(fm) Farmington, KCQL(am) Aztec/Farmington and KKFGfm) Bloomfield/Farmington, N.M.; is selling KDGO(AM)-KPTE(FM) Durango, KENN(AM)-KRWN(FM) and KNNT(AM) Farmington and KISZ-FM Cortez, Colo./Farmington



Seller:

Radio Properties Inc., Farmington, N.M. (Richard Thomas, owner); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,007 ft.



Format:

Top 40