KFSG(FM) Los Angeles

Price:

$250 million cash

Buyer:

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., Miami (Raul Alarcon Jr., chairman/president); owns/is buying 23 other FMs, including KLAX-FM Long Beach/Los Angeles, KREA(FM ) Ontario/Los Angeles, KFOX(FM) Redondo Beach/Los Angeles, Calif., and two AMs

Seller:

International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, Los Angeles (Paul C. Risser, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

96.3 MHz, 54 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Format:

Christian; to be Hispanic

WYAI(FM) Bowdon, Ga. (near Atlanta)

Price: At least $7 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see item, above); owns/is buying WGST(AM)-WPCH(FM ) and WKLS(FM) Atlanta and the following Atlanta-area stations: WJYZ(AM)-WJIZ-FM and WOBB(FM ) Albany; WMGR-AM-FM Bainbridge, WGST-FM Canton; WGSE(AM) (formerly WMXY ) and WMAX(FM) (formerly WZLG) Hogansville, and WCOH(AM) Newnan/Atlanta; is selling WFOX(FM) Gainesville/Atlanta to Cox Radio Inc. Note: If Clear Channel upgrades and sells WYAI within three years for net profit of $10 million-$30 million, purchase price will increase 10%; if station goes for net profit of more than $30 million, price will increase 25%

Seller:

Steven L. Gradick, Carrollton, Ga.; owns WCKS(FM) Fruithurst/Carrrollton, Ala., and WKNG(AM) Tallapoosa, Ga.

Facilities:

105.5 MHz, 1.55 kW, ant. 630 ft.

Format:

Country

WOWF(FM) Crossville, Tenn. (between Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn.)

Price:

$2.5 million (includes three-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Plateau Communications Inc., Crossville (Jeffrey H. Shaw, president, and John T. Crunk Jr., vice president, each 50% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Commsouth Radio Inc., S. Daytona, Fla. (Kirk A. Tollett, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

102.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 308 ft.

Format:

Country

Swap of WYAK-FM Surfside Beach/ Myrtle Beach, S.C., for WQSL(FM) and WXQR(FM) Jacksonville, N.C.

Value:

At least $2 million (being paid by swapper of WQSL and WXQR; $100,000 kill fee required of either company that might cancel deal )

Swapper,WYAK-FM:

Out of trust for NextMedia Investors LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, executive chairman; Steven Dinetz, president; Samuel Weller, president/co-COO, Radio Divison; Jeffrey Dinetz, executive vice president/co-COO, Radio Division); owns/is buying 27 FMs and 18 AMs, including WKOO(FM) Jacksonville and WANG-AM-FM Havelock/ Jacksonville, N.C., WJYR(FM) and WKZQ-AM-FM Myrtle Beach, the following Myrtle Beach-area stations: WYAV(FM ) Conway and WMYB(FM) Socastee, N.C., and construction permit for WAZG(AM) Myrtle Beach; also is selling WYEZ(FM) (formerly WRNN ) Murrell's Inlet/Myrtle Beach, S.C., out of trust. Note: Members of NextMedia Investors LLC include Thomas Weisel Capital Partners (44.6% member) and Alta Communications (15.6% member)

Swapper,

WQSL, WXQR:

Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/ 75% owner of one of Cumulus' three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 218 other FMs and 92 AMs. Note: Another attributable shareholder of Cumulus, Quaestus Management Corp., is 66.7% owned by Cumulus Executive Chairman Richard W. Weening

Facilities:

WYAK-FM : 103.1 MHz, 12.5 kW, ant. 325 ft.; WQSL : 92.3 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 236 ft.; WXQR : 105.5 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 794 ft.

Formats:

WYAK-FM : country; WQSL : Christian; WXQR : AOR

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (buyer and seller)

WHLF-FM South Boston and WJLC(FM) Clarksville/South Boston, Va.

Price:

$1 million

Buyer:

JBS Broadcasting Inc., Apex, N.C. (A. Thomas Joyner, principal); owns WAZR FM Woodstock, Va.

Seller:

JLC Properties Inc., South Boston (John L. Cole III, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WHLF-FM : 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 246 ft.; WJLC : 98.3 MHz, 17.5 kW, ant. 394 ft.

Format:

WHLF-FM : AC; WJLC : country

Broker:

Patrick Communications

KKYZ(FM) Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Price:

$500,000

Buyer:

Cochise Broadcasting LLC, Tucson (Ted Tucker, managing member)

Seller:

Ana L. Zumuano, Sierra Vista; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Oldies

Broker:

Explorer Communications Inc.

Construction permits to build KBAP(FM) King City and another noncommercial FM in Hollister, both Calif.

Price:

$60,000 ($30,000 each)

Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 23 FMs and two AMs, 11 in California

Seller:

Central Coast Educational Broadcasters, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Carl J. Auel, 50% owner). Auel also owns 50.1% of KKMX(AM ) Gonzales, Calif., 50% of three FMs and two other AMs and 33.3% of one TV, three FMs and two more AMs

Facilities:

KBAP : 91.3 MHz, 930 W, ant. 36 ft.; other FM: 90.7 MHz