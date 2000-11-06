

WVVR(FM) Hopkinsville, Ky./ Clarksville, Tenn.



Price:

$7 million (includes $1 million of buyer's stock)



Buyer:

Saga Communications Inc., Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. (Edward K. Christian, president/11.5% owner); owns/is buying three TVs, 34 other FMsand 21 AMs, includingwdxn(am) Clarksville, wabd(am)-wcvq(fm) Fort Campbell, Ky./ Hopkinsville/Clarksville and construction permit to build FM in Hopkinsville/ Clarksville (Changing Hands, Oct. 30); has time brokerage agreement with kvct(tbv) Victoria, Texas



Seller:

WRUS Inc., Augusta, Ga. (Donald J. Alt and Kerby E. Confer, each 35% owners). Alt and Confer own/are buying/ have interest in 32 FMs and 18 AMs



Facilities:

100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,000 ft.



Format:

Country



WXQL(FM) Baldwin/Jacksonville, Fla.



Price:

$1.5 million



Buyer:

Tama Group Ltd., Daytona Beach, Fla. (Charles W. Cherry II and Glenn W. Cherry, both members/managers); owns WPUL(AM) Daytona Beach and WTMP(AM) Tampa, Fla., and WHYZ(AM) Greenville, S.C.



Seller:

Peaches Broadcasting Ltd., Detroit (Lawrence P. Doss, president); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.



Format:

Beautiful music



Broker:

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council



KROR(FM) Hastings, Neb.

Price:

$750,000



Buyer:

Eternal Broadcasting LLC, Lincoln, Neb. (Dean Sorenson, president/51% owner). Sorenson owns 70% of Sorenson Broadcasting Corp., which owns 10 FMs and seven AMs, none in Nebraska. Note: Some operating capital for kror will be provided by market competitor Waitt Radio Inc.



Seller:

Three Eagles Communications Inc., Lincoln (Rolland C. Johnson, chairman/18% owner); owns/is buying 21 FMs and 11 AMs. Johnson and wife, Paula A., co-own KVRH-AM-FM Salida, Colo.



Facilities:

101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 265 ft.



Format:

Classic rock



KMSR(FM) Sauk Centre, Minn.

Price:

$700,000



Buyer:

BDI Broadcasting Inc., Bemidji, Minn. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/ owner); owns KIKV-FM Alexandria and KBPQ(FM) Nisswa, Minn. Buron also owns four FMs and one AM and 75% of another two FMs, all in Minnesota



Seller:

Main Street Broadcasting Inc., Mankato, Minn. (John Linder, president). Linder owns eight FMs and two AMs and 80% of another AM, all in Minnesota. Note: This amends earlier $200,000 deal for kmsr (Changing Hands, Jan. 21)



Facilities:

94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 286 ft.



Format:

Dark Construction permit to build FM in Spooner/Shell Lake, Wis. (near Duluth, Minn.)



Price:

$439,000



Buyer:

Zoe Communications Inc., Shell Lake (co-owners George R. Manus and Michael John Oberg); owns wcsw(am)-wgmo fm Shell Lake



Seller:

Betty Lutz, Shell Lake; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

106.3 MHz



KZBL(FM) Natchitoches, La.

Price:

Up to $335,800 (includes up to $10,800 worth of advertising and $10,000 noncompete agreement)



Buyer:

Baldridge-Dumas Communications Inc., Many, La. (Tedd W. Dumas, vice president/50% owner); owns kwla(am)-kwlv(fm) Many; is buying KTHP(FM) Hemphill, Texas, and construction permit for new FM in South Fort Polk, La. Note: kzbl earlier was reported sold to Baldridge-Dumas for $400,000 (Changing Hands, June 7, 1999)



Seller:

Bundrick Communications Inc., Natchitoches (Hal M. Bundrick, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Advertising comprises up to $300 per month for three years on kwla-kwlv or kzbl



Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.



Format:

AC



Broker

: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)