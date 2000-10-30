FMs
WRRS(FM) Cullman/Huntsville, Ala.
Price:
$9 million
Buyer:
STG Media LLC, Huntsville (Steven J. Shelton, president/15% managing member; Black Crow Broadcasting Inc., 85% member[Michael Linn, president/45% owner; Nicole Linn, secretary/ 45% owner); owns WAHR(FM), WLOR(AM) and WRTT(FM) Huntsville. Black Crow owns three FMs and two AMs, all in Florida. Linns each own 36% of four Tennessee FMs
Seller
: Eddins Broadcasting Co., Cullman (Mary Evelyn and Clark P. Jones Sr., principals); owns WFMH(AM) Cullman. Joneses each own 40% of WXXR(AM) Cullman and WFMH-FM Holly Pond/Cullman, Ala.
Facilities:
101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,321 ft.
Format:
Classic country
KSUV-FM McFarland/Bakersfield, Calif.
Price:
$2.5 million (includes $10,000, three-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Lotus Communications Corp., Los Angeles (Howard A. Kalmenson, president/owner); owns 11 other FMs and 11 AMs, including kwac(am)-kiwi(fm) Bakersfield and KCHJ(AM) Delano/ Bakersfield, Calif., and construction permit to build FM in Oro Valley, Ariz.
Seller:
Tre-Caballero LLC, Carrollton, Texas (Eduardo Caballero, 61% owner); is selling KRME(FM) Bakersfield (see next item)
Facilities:
102.9 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 383 ft.
Format:Spanish
Broker:
Gary Stevens & Co. (seller)
KRME(FM) Bakersfield, Calif.
Price:$2 million
Buyer:
Buckley Broadcasting Corp., Greenwich, Conn. (Richard D. Buckley Jr., president/11.1%owner); owns KNZR(AM) Bakersfield and KLLY(FM) Oildale/Bakersfield, Calif. Richard Buckley owns 70.6% of KKBB(FM) Bakersfield, KHTN(FM) Los Banos/Merced and KIDD(AM) Monterey, Calif., and has interest in six other FMs and five other AMs
Seller:
Tre-Caballero (see preceding item)
Facilities
: 97.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:Spanish
Broker:
Gary Stevens & Co. (seller)
Construction permit for KAZB(FM) Coalinga, Calif.
Price:
$80,000 cash
Buyer:
Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Jeff Cooke, chairman); owns 23 FMs and two AMs, including 11 in California
Seller:
American Educational Broadcasting Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Carl J. Auel, president/33.3% owner). Auel owns 50% of three FMs and one AM and company that has applied to build AM in Sheridan, Calif. Auel also is 33.3% owner of one TV and two AMs and with Edwina J. Auel owns 50% of company that owns an AM-FM combo
Facilities:
88.3 MHz, 1.45 kW, ant. 2,329 ft.
51% of KBNU(FM) Uvalde and KBLT(FM) Leakey/Uvalde, Texas
Price:
$60,916 (for stock)
Buyers:
Spouses John R. and Paula Furr, San Antonio; already own 49% of kblt and kbnu. John Furr owns construction permit to build FM in Pearsall, Texas
Seller:
Tim L. Walker, San Antonio; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
kbnu: 93.7 MHz, 2.9 kW, ant. 292 ft.; kblt: 104.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 594 ft.
Formats:
Both oldies
