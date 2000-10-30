

WRRS(FM) Cullman/Huntsville, Ala.



Price:

$9 million



Buyer:

STG Media LLC, Huntsville (Steven J. Shelton, president/15% managing member; Black Crow Broadcasting Inc., 85% member[Michael Linn, president/45% owner; Nicole Linn, secretary/ 45% owner); owns WAHR(FM), WLOR(AM) and WRTT(FM) Huntsville. Black Crow owns three FMs and two AMs, all in Florida. Linns each own 36% of four Tennessee FMs



Seller

: Eddins Broadcasting Co., Cullman (Mary Evelyn and Clark P. Jones Sr., principals); owns WFMH(AM) Cullman. Joneses each own 40% of WXXR(AM) Cullman and WFMH-FM Holly Pond/Cullman, Ala.



Facilities:

101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,321 ft.



Format:

Classic country



KSUV-FM McFarland/Bakersfield, Calif.



Price:

$2.5 million (includes $10,000, three-year noncompete agreement)



Buyer:

Lotus Communications Corp., Los Angeles (Howard A. Kalmenson, president/owner); owns 11 other FMs and 11 AMs, including kwac(am)-kiwi(fm) Bakersfield and KCHJ(AM) Delano/ Bakersfield, Calif., and construction permit to build FM in Oro Valley, Ariz.



Seller:

Tre-Caballero LLC, Carrollton, Texas (Eduardo Caballero, 61% owner); is selling KRME(FM) Bakersfield (see next item)



Facilities:

102.9 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 383 ft.



Format:Spanish



Broker:

Gary Stevens & Co. (seller)



KRME(FM) Bakersfield, Calif.



Price:$2 million



Buyer:

Buckley Broadcasting Corp., Greenwich, Conn. (Richard D. Buckley Jr., president/11.1%owner); owns KNZR(AM) Bakersfield and KLLY(FM) Oildale/Bakersfield, Calif. Richard Buckley owns 70.6% of KKBB(FM) Bakersfield, KHTN(FM) Los Banos/Merced and KIDD(AM) Monterey, Calif., and has interest in six other FMs and five other AMs



Seller:

Tre-Caballero (see preceding item)



Facilities

: 97.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.



Format:Spanish



Broker:

Gary Stevens & Co. (seller)



Construction permit for KAZB(FM) Coalinga, Calif.



Price:

$80,000 cash



Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Jeff Cooke, chairman); owns 23 FMs and two AMs, including 11 in California



Seller:

American Educational Broadcasting Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Carl J. Auel, president/33.3% owner). Auel owns 50% of three FMs and one AM and company that has applied to build AM in Sheridan, Calif. Auel also is 33.3% owner of one TV and two AMs and with Edwina J. Auel owns 50% of company that owns an AM-FM combo



Facilities:

88.3 MHz, 1.45 kW, ant. 2,329 ft.



51% of KBNU(FM) Uvalde and KBLT(FM) Leakey/Uvalde, Texas



Price:

$60,916 (for stock)



Buyers:

Spouses John R. and Paula Furr, San Antonio; already own 49% of kblt and kbnu. John Furr owns construction permit to build FM in Pearsall, Texas



Seller:

Tim L. Walker, San Antonio; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

kbnu: 93.7 MHz, 2.9 kW, ant. 292 ft.; kblt: 104.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 594 ft.



Formats:

Both oldies