WMTK(FM) Littleton, N.H.

Price: $250,000

Buyer: Vermont Broadcast Associates Inc., Lyndonville, Vt. (Bruce A. James, president); owns WGMT(FM) Lyndon and wstj(am)-wkxh(fm) St. Johnsbury, Vt., which overlaps with wmtk

Seller: White Mountain FM Inc., Littleton (Tom Paccoast, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.3 MHz, 390 W, ant. 1,256 ft.

Format: Contemporary hits

WBHL(FM) Florence, Ala.

Price: $225,000

Buyers: Mark A. and Lisa M. Pyle (spouses) and C. Jeffrey and Lou Ann Chandler (spouses), Florence. Pyles also owns WFIX(FM) Rogersville, Ala.

Sellers: Aaron and Judy Clemmons (spouses) and Harold and Gregory Clemmons (brothers to Aaron Clemmons), Florence; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 91.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Format: AC

Construction permit for KAWT(FM) Kapaa, Hawaii

Price: $110,000

Buyer: Hochman Hawaii-Two Inc., Fayetteville, Ark. (George Hochman, owner). Hochman also owns/has interest in one AM and one other FM

Seller: Cyril E. Vetter, Baton Rouge, La.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 98.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. -270 ft.

Construction permit for new FM in Warsaw, Mo.

Price: $47,500

Buyer: D & H Media LLC, Warrensburg, Mo. (Vance DeLozier, member/75% owner; Greg Hassler, member/25% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: John B. Mahaffey, Springfield, Mo.; owns/has interest in four AMs and 11 FMs

Facilities: 98.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 261 ft.

WIRP(FM) Pennsuco/Miami

Price: $1

Buyer: Centro Internacional Apostolico Inc., Miami (Vincent Valedon, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Centro Cristiano de Alabanza, Miami (Valedon [see buyer]); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 88.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant.

167 ft.