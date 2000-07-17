KEMM(FM) Commerce/Dallas/Fort Worth

Price: $18 million (per Dec. 9, 1997, option agreement)

Buyer: ABC Inc., New York (Steven M. Bornstein, president; John Hare, president, radio division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 27 AMs and 17 other FMs, including wbap(am)-kscs(fm) Fort Worth/Dallas, KMEO-FM Flower Mound/Arlington/Fort Worth/Dallas and KMKI(AM) Plano/Dallas

Seller: Bluebonnet Radio Inc., Greenville, Texas (Jack Russell, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 103.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Format: Country

Construction permit for new FM in Lexington/Bloomington, Ill.

Price: $1.3 million

Buyer: AAA Entertainment LLC, Pawtucket, R.I. (Peter Ottmar, CEO); owns/is buying one AM and 11 other FMs

Seller: Outlook Communications Inc., Dublin, Ohio (Tom Gilligan, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Broker: Kempff Communications Co (buyer); Questcom Media Brokerage Inc. (seller)

KLUN(FM) (formerly KBZX) Paso Robles/Los Angeles and KLMM(FM) (formerly KBZK) Morro Bay/Paso Robles/Los Angeles, Calif.

Price: $1.115 million

Buyer: Lazer Broadcasting Corp., Oxnard, Calif. (Alfredo Plascencia, president/owner); owns three AMs and five other FMs

Seller: Moon Broadcasting Paso Robles LLC, Los Angeles (Andrew A. Fakas, president); owns three AMs and three FMs

Facilities: klmm: 94.1 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 522 ft.; klun: 103.1 MHz, 1.2 kW, ant. 761 ft.

Formats: Both AC

KZJH(FM) Jackson, Wyo.

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: Chaparral Broadcasting Inc., Jackson (Jerry Lundquist, president); owns four AMs and four other FMs, including KBHJ(FM) and ksgt(am)-kmtn(fm) Jackson

Seller: Alpine Broadcasting LP, Ketchum, Idaho (Scott Parker, general partner); owns one AM and six FMs

Facilities: 95.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.

Format: Hot AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

KKOL-FM Hampton/El Dorado, Ark.

Price: $335,000

Buyer: Hampton Radio Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Larry Morton, president). Morton's Equity Broadcasting Corp. owns/is buying 14 TVs including KYPX(TV) Little Rock, seven AMs and nine other FMs

Seller: PGR Communications Inc., Arkadelphia, Ark. (Phil Robken, president); owns one AM and two FMs

Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 17.5 kW, ant. 302 ft.

Format: Oldies

Broker: MGMT Services Inc.