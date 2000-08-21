WCCL(FM) Punta Rassa/Bonita Springs/Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.

Price: $7 million

Buyer: Fort Myers Broadcasting Co., Fort Myers (Brian McBride, president); owns wink-am-fm-tv and WTLQ(AM) Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.

Seller: Intermart Broadcasting Gulf Coast Inc., Bonita Springs, Fla. (James E. Martin, president). Martin has interest in two AMs, one other FM and is selling WWWD(FM) La Belle, Fla. (see next item)

Facilities: 97.7 MHz, 14.5 kW, ant. 430 ft.

Format: Classical

WWWD(FM) La Belle, Fla. (near Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.)

Price: $7 million

Buyer: Meridian Broadcasting Inc., Fort Myers (Joseph C. Schwartzel, president/50% owner); owns wnog(am)-waro(fm) and WTLT(FM) Naples/Fort Myers; has attributable interest in Fort Myers Broadcasting, which is selling WCCL(FM) Punta Rassa/Bonita Springs/Naples/Fort Myers, Fla. (see next item)

Seller: InterMart Broadcasting West Coast Inc., Bonita Springs (James E. Martin, president); is selling WCCL(FM) Punta Rassa/Fort Myers/Naples (see preceding item)

Facilities: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 144 ft.

Format: Country

WOCE(FM) Benton/Chattanooga, Tenn.

Price: $2.4 million

Buyer: East Tennessee Radio Group II LP, Sevierville, Tenn. (Paul G. Fink, president/50% owner). Fink also is buying WDLY(FM) Gatlinburg, Tenn., and WSEV(AM) Sevierville/Gatlinburg

Seller: B.P. Broadcasters LLC, CLeveland, Tenn. (Dale Anthony, president/principal); is buying WLIL-AM-FM Lenoir City/Knoxville, Tenn.

Facilities: 93.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -7 ft.

Format: AC

WKKW(FM) Fairmont/Morgantown, W.Va.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Descendants Trust, Riverside, Conn. (Lauren M. Kelley, trustee); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Fantasia Broadcasting Inc., Fairmont (Rosemary C. Fantasia, president/51% owner; Nick L. Fantasia; vice president/49% owner [owners are brother and sister]); owns WMMN(AM) Fairmont/Morgantown. Nick Fantasia also has interest in wtcs(am)-wrlf(fm) Fairmont/Morgantown

Facilities: 97.9 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Format: Country

KEFE(FM) Los Alamos/Santa Fe, N.M.

Price: $1 million

Buyer: Hutton Media LLC, Cockeysville, Md. (Edward B. Hutton Jr., president/50% owner; Georgie S. Hutton, vice president/50% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: A.G.M. Nevada LLC, Riderwood, Md. (Charles H. Salisbury, member/50% owner; brothers Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, members/25% owners); owns/is buying four AMs and eight other FMs including ktrc(am), kvsf(am)-kzxa(fm) and KMMG(FM) Santa Fe and KABG(FM) and KBOM(FM) Los Alamos/Santa Fe. Brandons own five AMs and 15 other FMs and are selling WWWG(AM) Rochester, N.Y. (see item, below); Salisbury owns six FMs. Note: A.G.M. is in the process of buying kefe as part of a group deal (Changing Hands, July 10)

Facilities: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 298 ft.

Format: Hot country

KEGR(FM) Red Bluff/Redding, Calif.

Price: $750,000

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying two AMs and 23 other FMs, including 11 in California

Seller: McCarthy Wireless Inc., Redding (Craig McCarthy, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 102.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.

Format: Classic rock