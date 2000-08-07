WRDS(FM) Phoenix/Syracuse, N.Y.

Price: $3.75 million

Buyer: Galaxy Communications LP, Syracuse (Radio Corp., 92% owner [Edward F. Levine and Robert Raide, principals]); owns/is buying two AMs and seven other FMs, including wtla(am)-wkrl-fm North Syracuse/ Syracuse

Seller: Short Broadcasting Inc., Syracuse (Robert Short Jr., principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 220 ft.

Format: Urban

WKPO(FM) Evansville/Madison, Wis.

Price: $2.85 million

Buyer: Good Karma Broadcasting LLC, Beaver Dam, Wis. (Craig Karmazin, owner); owns two AMs and two other FMs.

Seller: TBK Communications Ltd., Lake Geneva, Wis. (Thomas Kwiatkowski, president). Kwiatkowski has interest in WLKG(FM) Lake Geneva

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 1.7 kW, ant. 493 ft.

Format: CHR

WIMV(FM) Madison, Fla./Valdosta, Ga., and WRLP(FM) Russell, Pa./Jamestown, N.Y.

Value: $1.8 million

Swapper, WIMV: Southbridge Radio Corp., Claremont, N.H. (Bruce Danziger, Jeffrey Shapiro and John Bulmer, principals). Danziger, Shapiro and Bulmer also have interest in Vox Radio Group, which is buying wmns(am)-wmxo(fm) Olean, N.Y./Bradford, Pa. (see Combo item, above)

Swapper, WRLP: Magnum Broadcasting; is selling wmns(am)-wmxo(fm) (see Combo item, above)

Facilities: wimv: 102.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 900 ft.; wrlp: 103.1 MHz, 2.5 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format: wimv: urban; wrlp: classic rock

Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates (Southbridge)

WGTN(FM) Andrews/Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Price: $800,000

Buyer: BH Media Inc., Narbeth, Pa. (Jerome Bresson, president/co-owner; David Hafler, secretary/ treasurer/co-owner). Bresson and Hafler also own wgsn(am)-wnmb(fm) North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and WYNA(FM) Calabash, N.C./North Myrtle Beach

Seller: Lingcomm Inc, Garden City, S.C. (Charles C. Ling, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 100.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Country

KAZU(FM) Pacific Grove, Calif.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Foundation of California State University Monterey Bay, Seaside, Calif. (Peter Smith, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Monterey Bay Public Broadcasting Foundation, Pacific Grove (Ken Peterson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 90.3 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 341 ft.

Format: Rock

Construction permit for KHFD(FM) Hereford, Texas

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Tahoka Radio LLC, Lubbock, Texas (Albert Benavides, president/50% owner). Benavides also owns KAWD(FM) Tahoka/Lubbock, Texas

Seller: Larry C. Formby, Hereford; has interest in KPAN-FM Hereford

Facilities: 103.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.