KNCQ(FM) Redding, KEWB(FM) Anderson/Redding and KISK(FM) Shasta Lake City/Redding, Calif.

Price: $6.11 million

Buyer: Results Radio LLC, Santa Rosa, Calif. (Fritz Communications Inc., manager/3.3% owner, Jack W. Fritz II, president/48.7% owner of Fritz Communications/27.5% owner of Results Radio). Results Radio LLC is the sole member of Results Radio Licensee LLC, which owns eight FMs in Chico, Calif.; is buying construction permit for KBHX(FM) Shingletown/Santa Rosa/Redding, Calif. Fritz Communications is general partner in company that owns KRPQ(FM) Rohnert Park/Santa Rosa and KMHX(FM) Windsor/Rohnert Park/Santa Rosa, Calif.

Seller: McCarthy Wireless Inc., Redding (Craig McCarthy, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kncq: 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 3,569 ft.; kewb: 94.7 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 1,565 ft.; kisk: 107.1 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 1,361 ft.

Formats: kncq: country; kewb: country; kisk: AC

Broker: Media Venture Partners (seller)

51% of construction permit for WEXP(FM) Brandon, Vt.

Price: $200,000

Buyer: Vox Media Corp., Newton, Mass. (Bruce G. Danziger, president); owns/is buying 10 AMs and 21 other FMs. When deal closes, Vox will own 100% of wexp

Seller: MirkWood Radio Partners, Waterbury, N.H. (Gary Savoie, general partner); owns construction permit for WLPL(FM) Walpole, N.H.

Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 350 W, ant. 1,305 ft.

WDME-FM Dover Foxcroft, Maine

Price: $175,000

Buyer: Taildagger Communications L.L.C., Newton, Mass. (Don S. Burden, Edward K. Crecelius and Paul Vance, principals); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Mid-Maine Media, Dover Foxcroft (spouses Richard Thau and Joyce Wemer, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 103.1 MHz, 4.8 kW, ant. 385 ft.

Format: AC

Broker: Kozacko Media Services