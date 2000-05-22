KISN-FM Salt Lake City, KRAR(FM) Brigham City/Salt Lake City, KUMT(FM) Centerville/Salt Lake City and KOSY(FM) Spanish Fork/Salt Lake City, Utah

Price: $67 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 876 radio stations, including kall(am)- KODJ-FM and KNRS(AM) Salt Lake City, KURR(FM) Bountiful/Salt Lake City, KWLW(AM) North Salt Lake City/Salt Lake City, KKAT(FM) Odgen/Salt Lake City and KZHT(FM) Provo/Salt Lake City and . Note: Clear Channel will have to sell three FMs to comply with FCC ownership caps

Seller: Trumper Communications Inc., Westmont, Ill. (Jeffrey E. Trumper, president/owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: Trumper sold its last set of radio stations, five FMs in New Mexico, to Clear Channel (B & C, Aug. 9, 1999)

Facilities: KISN-FM: 97.1 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 3,650 ft.; krar: 106.9 MHz, 68 kW, ant. 2,369 ft.; kumt: 105.7 MHz, 25.5 kW, ant. ant. 3,644 ft.; kosy: 106.5 MHz, 7.5 kW, ant. 2,709 ft.

Formats: KISN-FM: Hot AC; krar: classic rock; kumt: soft rock; kosy: soft contemporary

WEND(FM) Salisbury/Charlotte and WWMG (FM) Shelby/Charlotte, N.C.

Price: $60 million

Buyer: Clear Channel; is buying wlyt (fm) Hickory/Charlotte, WRFX(FM) Kannapolis/Charlotte and wkkt (fm) Statesville/Charlotte, N.C. and KISN-FM Salt Like City, krar (fm) Brigham City/Salt Lake City, KUMT(FM) Centerville/Salt Lake City and kosy (fm) Spanish Fork/Salt Lake City, Utah (see preceding item)

Seller: Dalton Group Inc., Naples, Fla. (William and Susan Dalton, principals); no more broadcast interests

Facilities: wend: 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,003 ft.; wwmg: 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,738 ft.

Formats: wend: new rock/modern/alternative; wwmg: oldies

WAIB(FM) and WWFO(FM) Tallahassee and WHTF(FM) Havana/Tallahassee , Fla.

Price: $15 million