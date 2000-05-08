WUMX(FM) Charlottesville, Va.

Price: $5.9 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, president, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs, 162 AMs and 324 other FMs, including wchv(am), WKAV(AM) and wvsy(fm)Charlottesville, WVAO-FM Crozet/Charlottesville and WCYK-FM Stauton/Charlottesville, Va. Note: Clear Channel is buying AMFM Inc., which owns/is buying 124 AMs and 319 FMs

Seller: Air Virginia Inc., Charlottesville (David Mitchell, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 107.5 MHz, 300 W, ant 983 ft.

Format: Rock

Broker: Media Services Group

WVOA(FM) De Ruyter/Syracuse, N.Y.

Price: $5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications; owns/is acquiring WBBS(FM), when(am), wsyr(am), WWHT(FM) and WYYY(FM) Syracuse and WHCD(FM) Auburn/Syracuse; is buying WUMX(FM) Charlottesville, Va. (see preceding item)

Seller: CRAM Communications LLC, Syracuse (Sam Furco, CEO); owns WSIV(AM) Syracuse. Furco has interest in WOLF-FM Oswego and WOLF(AM) Syracuse, N.Y.

Facilities: 105.1 mhz, 42 kw, ant. 541 ft.

Format: Religion

Construction permit for new FM in Hicksville, Ohio

Price: $512,000

Buyer: Fallen Timber Communications Inc., Elkhart, Ind. (Alec C. Dille, principal). Dille also has interest in four AMs and seven other FMs

Seller: GMA Broadcasting Corp., Hilton Head, S.C. (Richard H. Heibel, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Construction permit for KAYF(FM) Starbuck, Minn.

Price: $200,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Thomas E. Ingstad, Minnetonka, Minn.; owns/has interest in seven AMs and six other FMs

Seller: Digital Broadcasting Co. L.L.C., Minneapolis (Terrance W. Moore, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.