WWMD(FM) Hagerstown, Md./Washington

Price: $2.5 million and WAYZ-FM Waynesboro, Pa.

Buyer: VerStandig Broadcasting, Washington (John D. VerStandig, president); owns five AMs and four other FMs, including WHGT(AM) Waynesboro

Seller: Hagerstown Broadcasting Co., Hagerstown (John T. Staub, president); owns WJEJ(AM) Hagerstown

Facilities: wwmd: 104.7 MHz, 8.3 kW, ant. 1,379 ft.; WAYZ-FM: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 230 ft.

Formats: wwmd: easy listening; WAYZ-FM: contemporary country

Broker: Blackburn & Co.

KDAB(FM) Prairie Grove/Fayetteville, Ark.

Price: $2 million

Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Milwaukee (Richard W. Weening, chairman; Lewis W. Dickey Jr., vice chairman); owns/is buying 79 AMs and 194 FMs

Seller: Vinewood Communications LP, Fayetteville (Jerry Patton, general partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 94.9 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 761 ft.

Format: Southern gospel

KGRR(FM) Epworth/Dubuque, Iowa

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Rabbitt Enterprises Corp., Fond Du Lac, Wis. (Donald L. Rabbitt, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Hemmer Broadcasting Co., Dubuque (Paul Hemmer, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 380 ft.

Format: Classic hits

Broker: BuySellRadio Online

WMIW-FM North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns two AMs and 20 other FMs

Seller: Covenant Educational Fellowship Inc., Little River, S.C. (Gardner H. Altman Sr., CEO). Altman owns WMIR(AM) Atlantic Beach, S.C.

Facilities: 88.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 587 ft.

Format: Religious

WCFX(FM) Clare/Mount Pleasant/Midland/parts of Saginaw, Mich.

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: Goldsen Broadcasting, Adrian, Mich. (Bruce, Susan and David Goldsen, principals [Bruce and Susan spouses; David is their son]). Goldsens own/have interest in two AMs and two other FMs

Seller: Mackin Broadcasting Inc., Mount Pleasant (J.D. Mackin, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: CHR

KDKR(FM) Decatur/Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas/Tulsa, Okla.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president); owns/is buying one AM and13 FMs. Smith has interest in four FMs

Seller: Creative Educational Media Corp. Inc., Tulsa (Gerald D. Ingles, president); owns five FMs

Facilities: 91.3 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 1,007 ft.

Format: Religion