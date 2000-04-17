FMS
WWMD(FM) Hagerstown, Md./Washington
Price: $2.5 million and WAYZ-FM Waynesboro, Pa.
Buyer: VerStandig Broadcasting, Washington (John D. VerStandig, president); owns five AMs and four other FMs, including WHGT(AM) Waynesboro
Seller: Hagerstown Broadcasting Co., Hagerstown (John T. Staub, president); owns WJEJ(AM) Hagerstown
Facilities: wwmd: 104.7 MHz, 8.3 kW, ant. 1,379 ft.; WAYZ-FM: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 230 ft.
Formats: wwmd: easy listening; WAYZ-FM: contemporary country
Broker: Blackburn & Co.
KDAB(FM) Prairie Grove/Fayetteville, Ark.
Price: $2 million
Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Milwaukee (Richard W. Weening, chairman; Lewis W. Dickey Jr., vice chairman); owns/is buying 79 AMs and 194 FMs
Seller: Vinewood Communications LP, Fayetteville (Jerry Patton, general partner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 94.9 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 761 ft.
Format: Southern gospel
KGRR(FM) Epworth/Dubuque, Iowa
Price: $1.5 million
Buyer: Rabbitt Enterprises Corp., Fond Du Lac, Wis. (Donald L. Rabbitt, president/owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Hemmer Broadcasting Co., Dubuque (Paul Hemmer, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 97.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 380 ft.
Format: Classic hits
Broker: BuySellRadio Online
WMIW-FM North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Price: $1.2 million
Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns two AMs and 20 other FMs
Seller: Covenant Educational Fellowship Inc., Little River, S.C. (Gardner H. Altman Sr., CEO). Altman owns WMIR(AM) Atlantic Beach, S.C.
Facilities: 88.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 587 ft.
Format: Religious
WCFX(FM) Clare/Mount Pleasant/Midland/parts of Saginaw, Mich.
Price: $1.1 million
Buyer: Goldsen Broadcasting, Adrian, Mich. (Bruce, Susan and David Goldsen, principals [Bruce and Susan spouses; David is their son]). Goldsens own/have interest in two AMs and two other FMs
Seller: Mackin Broadcasting Inc., Mount Pleasant (J.D. Mackin, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: CHR
KDKR(FM) Decatur/Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas/Tulsa, Okla.
Price: $900,000
Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president); owns/is buying one AM and13 FMs. Smith has interest in four FMs
Seller: Creative Educational Media Corp. Inc., Tulsa (Gerald D. Ingles, president); owns five FMs
Facilities: 91.3 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 1,007 ft.
Format: Religion
