KQFX(FM) Amarillo, KGRW(FM) Friona/Amarillo and KBAE(FM) Llano/Austin, Texas

Price: $8.65 ($7.65 million for KBAE; $1 million for kqfx and kgrw)

Buyer: Rodriguez Communications LLC, Dallas (Marcos A. Rodriguez, chairman); owns/is buying one TV, one AM and four other FMs. Rodriguez has interest in two AMs and one other FM.

Sellers: kgrw, kqfx: Equicom Inc., Bryan, Texas (Dain L. Schult, president); owns seven AMs and 15 FMs. kbae: Munibilla Broadcasting Corp, Dallas (Shane FOX, president); owns KBLK(FM) Burnet, Texas

Facilities: kqfx: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 590 ft.; kgrw: 94.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 331 ft.; kbae: 104.7 MHz, 11 kW, ant 459 ft.

Formats: kqfx: Tejano; kgrw: Spanish; kbae: AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

WBFB(FM) Belfast/Brewer/Bangor, WKSQ(FM) Ellsworth/Brewer/Bangor and WLKE(FM) Bar Harbor, Maine

Price: $8.2 million ($6.7 million for wbfb and wlke; $1.5 million for stock in wksq)

Buyer: Communications Capital Managers LLC, East Lansing, Mich. (Michael H. Osterle, managing member). Osterle and other members of CCM own/are buying four AMs and seven other FMs.

Seller: Arcadia Broadcast Group, Ellsworth (Mark L. Osborne, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wbfb: 104.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.; wksq: 94.5 MHz, 11.5 kW, ant. 1,027 ft.; wlke: 99.1 MHz, 45 kW, ant. 400 ft.

Formats: wbfb: country; wksq: AC: wlke: country

Broker: Media Services Inc. and George Silverman & Associates

WTNJ(FM) Mount Hope/Charleston and WAXS(FM) Oak Hill/Charleston, W. Va.

Price: $3.25 million for stock ($2.375 million for wtnj; $875,000 for waxs)

Buyer: Southern Communications Corp., Beaver, W.Va. (Ira W. Southern, chairman); owns two AMs and two other FMs

Sellers: wtnj: West Virginia Broadcasting Inc., Beckley, W.Va. (Anthony P. Gonzalez and Nick J. Rahall, principals). Gonzalez owns waxs.

Facilities: wtnj: 105.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; waxs: 94.1 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 650 ft.

Formats: wtnj: country; waxs: AC

WWUF(FM) Waycross, Ga.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Mattox-Guest Broadcasting Inc., Blackshear, Ga. (Troy Mattox, president/owner); owns WKUB(FM) Blackshear/Waycross

Seller: Waycross Radio, Atlanta (JoAnne Brehm, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 310 ft.

Format: Good-time oldies

KVLT(FM) Victoria, Texas

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Paisano Communications, Corpus Christi, Texas (Gerald G. Benavides, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Ellis Broadcasting Corp., Victoria (John Ellis, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 298 ft.

Format: Light AC

Broker: Norman Fischer & Associates

Construction permit to build FM in Thermopolis, Wyo.

Price: $200,000

Buyer: Legend Communications of Wyoming LLC, Ellicott City, Md. (spouses Larry and Susan Patrick, principals); owns two AMs and two FMs. Patricks own wjeh(am)-wryv(fm) (formerly wjeh) Gallipolis, Ohio

Seller: Idaho Broadcasting Consortium Inc., Santa Rosa, Calif. (Frederic W. Constat, president); owns KRSH(FM) Calistoga/Santa Rosa and KGRP(FM) Middletown/Santa Rosa, Calif.

Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 1.8 kW, ant. 2,123 ft.

Broker: Patrick Communications

KYXX(FM) Ozona and KHOS-FM Sonora, Texas

Price: $195,000

Buyer: Ozona Broadcasting Inc., Chevy Chase, Md. (Kent S. Foster, president/owner). Foster also owns three AMs and one other FM

Seller: Sonora-Ozona Broadcasting Co., Sonora (Brock Jones III, president); owns KHOS(AM) Sonora

Facilities: kyxx: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; khos: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: Both C & W

KNEO(FM) Neosho, Mo.

Price: $125,000

Buyer: Sky High Broadcasting Corp., Neosho (Mark Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Abundant Life Educational Broadcasting Corp., Neosho (Calain Anderson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 91.7 MHz, 2.75 kW, ant. 374 ft.

Format: Country

51% of the construction permit for WLVS(FM) Clifton, Tenn.

Price: $75,000

Buyer: S. Knox and Jerry L. Phillips, Memphis; no other broadcast interests

Seller: J. Michael Self, Arlington, Va.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 258 ft.

Construction permits for WPGT(FM) Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and KLWD(FM) Gillette, Wyo.

Price: $30,000 ($20,000 for wpgt; $10,000 for klwd)

Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president); owns/is buying one AM and14 FMs; is selling CP for KIHS(FM) June Lake, Calif. Smith has interest in four FMs

Sellers: wpgt: Better Life Inc., Roanoke Rapids (George Campbell, president). Campbell owns WZRU(FM) Roanoke Rapids. klwd: Open Bible Praise Fellowship, Gillette (Don Wight, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wpgt: 91.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 63 ft.; klwd: 91.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 226 ft.