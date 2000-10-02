KALC(FM) Denver

Price: $98.8 million cash

Buyer: Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman); owns/is buying 22 TVs, four AMs and 19 other FMs, including KXPK(FM) Evergreen/Denver, Colo.

Seller: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 71 radio stations, including kbjd(am), KNUS(AM) and KRKS-AM-FM Denver.

Note: Salem on Sept. 4 closed on kalc, which it acquired from Clear Channel Communications Inc. as part of $185.6 million package deal

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 900 ft.

Format: Top 40

WWMD(FM) (formerly WAYZ-FM) Waynesboro, Pa./Hagerstown, Md.

Price: $3.5 million

Buyer: M. Belmont VerStandig Inc., Bethesda, Md. (John D. VerStandig, president/owner); owns three other FMs and four AMs and 40% of company that owns WHGT(AM) Waynesboro and WAYZ(FM) (formerly wwmd) Hagerstown, Md./ Washington and is swapping WBHB-FM New Market/Harrisonburg, Va., for WLTK(FM) Broadway-Timberville, Va.

Seller: Hagerstown Broadcasting Co., Hagerstown (John T. Staub, president/ owner); owns WJEJ(AM) Hagerstown

Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 230 ft.

Format: Rebroadcasts whgt (contemporary country)

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc. (assignee)

WSNI(FM) Colfax/Normal/ Bloomington and WIHN(FM) Normal/Bloomington, Ill.

Price: $3.36 million

Buyer: Back Bay Broadcasters Inc., Pawtucket, R.I. (Peter H. Ottmar, chairman/54.4% owner; Richard H. Patterson, director). Patterson has interest in Regent Communications Inc., which owns/is buying 29 FMs and 15 AMs (none in Illinois)

Seller: Bloomington Radio Partners Inc., Bristol, R.I. (Michael E. Schwartz, president/owner); owns four FMs and one AM, all in Indiana.Note:Bloomington will immediately transfer wsni and wihn to buyer upon closing its $3.125 million deal to buy stations from Kelly Communications Inc. (B & C, May 1)

Facilities: wsni: 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wihn: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 410 ft.

Formats: wsni: lite AC; wihn: rock

Brokers: Mahlman Co. and Satterfield & Perry (seller); Star Media Group Inc. (escrow agent)

WTVY-FM Dothan, Ala.

Price: $1.3 million

Buyer: Jimmy Jarrell, Auburn, Ala.; owns WRFS(AM) Alexander City and and WQLS-AM-FM Ozark, Ala.; has applied to build noncommercial FMs in Alexander City and Heflin, Ala.

Seller: Woods Communications Group Inc., Dothan (Charles Woods, chairman); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 95.5 MHz, 100 kW,

ant. 1,078 ft.

Format: Country

WJSH(FM) (formerly WYLK) Folsom/New Orleans, La.

Price: $975,000

Buyer: Southwest Broadcasting Inc., McComb, Miss. (Wayne Dowdy, president); owns WTTG(FM) Amite/Hammond/ parts of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La., and wakk(am)-wakh(fm) and WAPF(AM) McComb

Seller: Styles Broadcasting Inc., Panama City, Fla. (Tom DiBacco, president); owns WYLA(FM) Lacombe/New Orleans and WSJZ(FM) (formerly wadu-fm) Reserve/ LaPlace, La.

Facilities: 104.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Country

Broker: Bergner & Co.

WRRO(FM) Addison, Vt.

Price: $434,000 (includes five-year consulting job for principal of seller)

Buyer: Northeast Broadcasting Co. Inc., Bedford, N.H. (Steven A. Silberberg, secretary/owner); owns/controls seven other FMs and three AMs

Seller: Dynamite Radio Inc., Middlebury, Vt. (Anthony A. Neri, principal); no other broadcast interests.

Note: Dynamite acquired construction permit for station in swap valued at minimum of $28,500 (Changing Hands, June 14, 1999)

Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 289 ft.

Format:Classic rock

Broker: Kozacko Media Services

WZRK(FM) Kentland, Ind.

Price: $200,000

Buyer: Milner Broadcasting Co., Bourbonnais, Ill. (Timothy Milner, president); owns WVLI(FM) Kankakee, Ill.

Seller: Lyle Robert Evans, Green Bay, Wis.; owns KHAM(FM) St. Ansgar, Iowa; WOBE(FM) Crystal Falls and WMXG(FM) Stephenson, Mich.; WNOB(FM) Old Forge, N.Y., and WJOK(AM) Kaukauna, Wis.; 75% of WMDC(FM) Mayville, Wis.; 50% of WMBE(AM) Chilton, Wis.; has applied to build five FMs and five AMs

Facilities: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Dark

KTIJ(FM) Elk City, Okla.

Price: $60,000

Buyer: Fuchs Radio Inc., Hobart, Okla. (Chad and Shelley Fuchs, co-owners); owns KADS(AM) Elk City and KTJS(AM) Hobart

Seller: Women, Handicapped Americans and Minorities for Better Broadcasting Inc., Springfield, Vt. (Doreen Hubert, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Better Broadcasting was to sell construction permit for station to Spirit Broadcasting LLC for $10,000 (B & C, Oct. 11, 1999)

Facilities: 98.5 MHz, 100 kW,

ant. 1,089 ft.

Format: Dark