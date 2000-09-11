WBJJ(FM) Jackson/Baton Rouge, La.

Price: $ 1.044 million

Buyer: Guaranty Broadcasting Corp., Baton Rouge (George A. Foster Jr., president); owns/is buying two AMs and nine FMs, including WDGL(FM) and WXCT(FM) Baton Rouge and WTGE(FM) Baker/Baton Rouge, La.

Seller: New Radco LLC, Slidell, La. (Michael F. Starr, 57% owner). Starr has interest in one TV, 10 AMs and 25 FMs

Facilities: 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Urban contemporary

Construction permit for KUZN(FM) (formerly KAJG) Centerville (near Huntsville), Texas

Price: $350,000

Buyer: WITKO Broadcasting LLC, Dallas (Richard E. Witkovski, owner); owns KBNB(AM) (formerly kofy) Gilmer and KWRD(AM) Henderson, Texas

Seller: KVCT(TV) Inc., Livingston, Texas (Gerald R. Proctor, president). Proctor owns one TV, kkas(am)-kwdx(fm) Silsbee, Texas, and 20% of KVBC-FM Las Vegas

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Broker: Dave Garland Media Brokerage

KXXQ(FM) (formerly KQEO) Grants/Gallup, N.M.

Price: $50,000

Buyer: Against the Wind Broadcasting Inc., Laramie, Wyo. (Randy J. Timothy, president/51% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Palmer Radio LLC, Salt Lake City (Gaylen C. Palmer, president); owns kmin(am)-kaiu(fm) Grants/Gallup

Facilities: 100.7 MHz, 1.7 kW, ant. 194 ft.

Format: AC

WJIK(FM) Binghamton, N.Y.

Price: $15,000

Buyer: Jesus is King Communications Inc., Windsor, N.Y. (Muriel McConnon, Gary McCullough and Richard H. Williams, directors); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Arrowhead Ministries Inc., Johnson City, N.Y. (Dave Martin, general manager); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 90.1 MHz, 100 w, ant. 686 ft.

Format: Christian AC

WPHG-FM Brewton/Atmore, Ala.

Price: $3,500

Buyer: Gateway Public Radio, Baker, Fla. (Gladys M. Fleming, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Marranatha Ministries Foundation Inc., Atmore (John Mathis, president); owns WPHG(AM) Atmore/Brewton

Facilities: 90.9 MHz, 45 kW, ant. 502 ft.

Format: Religion