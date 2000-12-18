FMs
KMJK(FM) Buckeye/Phoenix, Ariz.
Price:
$10 million
Buyer:
Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 26.25% owner); owns/is buying 18 TVs and 57 radios
Seller:
Syndicated Communications Venture Partners II LP, Silver Spring, MD (Herbert P. Wilkins Sr., principal/53.4% owner); owns three other FMs
Facilities:
106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.\
Format:
Urban contemporary
WSEG(FM) Brunswick and WXMK(FM) Dock Junction/Brunswick, Ga.
Price:
$2.8 million
Buyer:
Golden Isle Broadcasting LLC, Atlanta (Edward N. Esserman, James E. Hickey III and Richard S. Hickey, principals); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Admiral Broadcasting Co. Inc./Southland Radio Inc., Brunswick (Lorraine Wiggins, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
WSEG :104.1 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WXMK: 105.9 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 489 ft.
Format:
WSEG: MOR; WXMK: top 40
Broker:
Hadden & Associates
WLFJ(AM)-WOWB(FM) Little Falls/Utica and WOWZ(FM) Whitesboro/Utica, N.Y.
Price:
$2.65 million ($500,000 for WLFJ ; $2.15 million for WOWB and WOWZ )
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120 radios, including WUTQ(AM)-WOUR(FM ) Utica, WADR(AM)-WRFM(FM ) Remsen/Utica and WRNY(AM)-WSKS(FM ) Rome/Utica, N.Y.
Seller:
Kenneth F. Roser Jr., Utica; owns WBUG(AM) Amsterdam, WBGK(FM) Newport Village and WBUG-FM Fort Plain/Utica, N.Y.
Facilities:
WLFJ : 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WOWB : 105.5 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 152 ft.; WOWZ : 97.9 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 669 ft.
Formats:
WLFJ : country; WOWBM WOWZ : CHR, rhythmic
WSLE(FM) Cairo, Ga. (near Tallahassee, Fla.)
Price:
$1.5 million (includes noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus' three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 219 FMs and 92 AMs, including WALG(AM)-WNUQ(FM ) and WGPC(AM)-WKAK(FM ) Albany, WQVE(FM ) Camilla, WJAD(FM ) Leesburg and WEGC(FM) Sasser and construction permit for WWSG(FM) Sylvester/Albany, all Ga.
Seller:
Lovett Communications Inc., Cairo (Jeff Lovett, principal); owns WGRA(AM) Cairo
Facilities:
102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.
Format:
AC
Broker:
Media Services Group Inc. (seller)
WMDC(FM) Mayville (near Fond du lac), Wis.
Value:
More than $1.44 million ($1.4 million cash; new truck worth up to $40,000; airtime [see buyer's note])
Buyer:
Good Karma Broadcasting LLC, Beaver Dam, Wis. (Craig Karmazin, owner); owns/is buying three other AMs and three FMs. Note: Buyer will provide seller 150 minutes of airtime during Howard Stern Show
on its WTLX(FM ) Columbus, Wis.
Seller:
Mayville License Corp., Kaukauna, Wis. (Lyle Robert Evans, president/ 75%owner). Evansowns WZRK(FM ) Kentlandand KHAM(FM ) St. Ansgar, Iowa; WMXG(FM ) Stephenson, Mich.,and WNOB(FM ) Old Forge, N.Y.; 50% of WMBE(AM ) Chilton, Wis.; has applied to build five FMsandsix AMs; is selling WZRK(FM ) Kentland, Ind.; WOBE(FM ) Crystal Falls, Mich. (see next item),and WJOK Kaukauna, Wis.
Facilities:
98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 246 ft.
Format:
Hits of the '60s and '70s
WOBE(FM) Crystal Falls, Mich.
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
Results Broadcasting of Iron Mountain Inc., Iron Mountain, Mich. (Bruce D. Grassman, president/owner). Grassman also owns WJNR-FM Iron Mountain, three other FMs, two AMs and permit to build FM in Birnamwood, Wis.
Seller:
Lyle Evans (see preceding item)
Facilities:
100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 256 ft.
Format:
Dark
KEJJ(FM) Gunnison, Colo.
Price:
$275,000
Buyer:
John H. Rees, Gunnison; owns KPKE(AM ) Gunnison and KFQX(TV ) Grand Junction, Colo.
Seller:
Gunnison Broadcasting Co. LLC, Montrose, Colo. (J. Stephen Glasmann, managing member). Glasmann is president of Woodland Communications Corp., which owns KUBC(AM )- KKXK(FM ) Montrose
Facilities:
98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 304 ft.
Format:
AOR
Broker:
McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.