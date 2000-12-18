KMJK(FM) Buckeye/Phoenix, Ariz.

Price:

$10 million

Buyer:

Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 26.25% owner); owns/is buying 18 TVs and 57 radios

Seller:

Syndicated Communications Venture Partners II LP, Silver Spring, MD (Herbert P. Wilkins Sr., principal/53.4% owner); owns three other FMs

Facilities:

106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.\

Format:

Urban contemporary

WSEG(FM) Brunswick and WXMK(FM) Dock Junction/Brunswick, Ga.

Price:

$2.8 million

Buyer:

Golden Isle Broadcasting LLC, Atlanta (Edward N. Esserman, James E. Hickey III and Richard S. Hickey, principals); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Admiral Broadcasting Co. Inc./Southland Radio Inc., Brunswick (Lorraine Wiggins, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WSEG :104.1 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WXMK: 105.9 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 489 ft.

Format:

WSEG: MOR; WXMK: top 40

Broker:

Hadden & Associates

WLFJ(AM)-WOWB(FM) Little Falls/Utica and WOWZ(FM) Whitesboro/Utica, N.Y.

Price:

$2.65 million ($500,000 for WLFJ ; $2.15 million for WOWB and WOWZ )

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120 radios, including WUTQ(AM)-WOUR(FM ) Utica, WADR(AM)-WRFM(FM ) Remsen/Utica and WRNY(AM)-WSKS(FM ) Rome/Utica, N.Y.

Seller:

Kenneth F. Roser Jr., Utica; owns WBUG(AM) Amsterdam, WBGK(FM) Newport Village and WBUG-FM Fort Plain/Utica, N.Y.

Facilities:

WLFJ : 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WOWB : 105.5 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 152 ft.; WOWZ : 97.9 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 669 ft.

Formats:

WLFJ : country; WOWBM WOWZ : CHR, rhythmic

WSLE(FM) Cairo, Ga. (near Tallahassee, Fla.)

Price:

$1.5 million (includes noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus' three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 219 FMs and 92 AMs, including WALG(AM)-WNUQ(FM ) and WGPC(AM)-WKAK(FM ) Albany, WQVE(FM ) Camilla, WJAD(FM ) Leesburg and WEGC(FM) Sasser and construction permit for WWSG(FM) Sylvester/Albany, all Ga.

Seller:

Lovett Communications Inc., Cairo (Jeff Lovett, principal); owns WGRA(AM) Cairo

Facilities:

102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Format:

AC

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

WMDC(FM) Mayville (near Fond du lac), Wis.

Value:

More than $1.44 million ($1.4 million cash; new truck worth up to $40,000; airtime [see buyer's note])

Buyer:

Good Karma Broadcasting LLC, Beaver Dam, Wis. (Craig Karmazin, owner); owns/is buying three other AMs and three FMs. Note: Buyer will provide seller 150 minutes of airtime during Howard Stern Show

on its WTLX(FM ) Columbus, Wis.

Seller:

Mayville License Corp., Kaukauna, Wis. (Lyle Robert Evans, president/ 75%owner). Evansowns WZRK(FM ) Kentlandand KHAM(FM ) St. Ansgar, Iowa; WMXG(FM ) Stephenson, Mich.,and WNOB(FM ) Old Forge, N.Y.; 50% of WMBE(AM ) Chilton, Wis.; has applied to build five FMsandsix AMs; is selling WZRK(FM ) Kentland, Ind.; WOBE(FM ) Crystal Falls, Mich. (see next item),and WJOK Kaukauna, Wis.

Facilities:

98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 246 ft.

Format:

Hits of the '60s and '70s

WOBE(FM) Crystal Falls, Mich.

Price:

$800,000

Buyer:

Results Broadcasting of Iron Mountain Inc., Iron Mountain, Mich. (Bruce D. Grassman, president/owner). Grassman also owns WJNR-FM Iron Mountain, three other FMs, two AMs and permit to build FM in Birnamwood, Wis.

Seller:

Lyle Evans (see preceding item)

Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 256 ft.

Format:

Dark

KEJJ(FM) Gunnison, Colo.

Price:

$275,000

Buyer:

John H. Rees, Gunnison; owns KPKE(AM ) Gunnison and KFQX(TV ) Grand Junction, Colo.

Seller:

Gunnison Broadcasting Co. LLC, Montrose, Colo. (J. Stephen Glasmann, managing member). Glasmann is president of Woodland Communications Corp., which owns KUBC(AM )- KKXK(FM ) Montrose

Facilities:

98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 304 ft.

Format:

AOR

Broker:

McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.