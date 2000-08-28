WSGC-FM Ringgold, Ga./Chattanooga, Tenn.

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 887 other radio stations, including Chattanooga stations WIIS(AM) (formerly wuus)-wlmx-fm (formerly wrxr-fm) Rossville, Ga., and WUSY(FM) Cleveland, WKXJ(FM) Signal Mountain and WLOV-FM South Pittsburg, all Tenn.

Seller: Battlefield Radio Inc., Ringgold (Marshall Bandy, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 101.9 MHz, 1.32 kW, ant. 702 ft.

Format: Rhythmic CHR

Broker: Business Broker Associates (seller)

WBGE(FM) Peoria, Ill.

Price: $2.3 million

Buyer: AAA Entertainment LLC, Pawtucket, R.I. (Peter Ottmar, CEO); owns/is buying one AM and 12 other FMs, including WWCT(FM) Peoria and WJPL(FM) Farmington/Peoria, Ill.

Seller: B & G Broadcasting Inc., Peoria (Joyce Banks, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 148 ft.

Format: Classic R & B

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

WSRQ(FM) Bear Lake and WSRI(FM) (formerly WBVE) Beulah, Mich.

Price: $590,000

Buyer: Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, president); owns KKOS(FM) Palacios (near Houston), Texas. Henderson owns/is buying three AMs and 13 other FMs

Seller: D & B Broadcasting LLC, Lansing, Mich. (David Schaberg, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wsrq: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wsri: 92.1 MHz, 1.6 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Format: Both dark

KQEX(FM) Fortuna/Eureka, Calif.

Price: $555,000

Buyer: S.T.E.G. Broadcasting LLC, Los Angeles (Ephrem Tilahun, member/38% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Stephen P. Hastings, Fortuna, Calif.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 100.3 MHz, 2.95 kW, ant. 1,807 ft.

Format: Smooth jazz

Broker: MCH Enterprises Inc.

WSTI-FM Quitman/Valdosta, Ga.

Price: $500,000

Buyer: Magnum Broadcasting Inc., Russell, Pa. (Michael M. Stapleford, president/60% owner); owns one AM and three other FMs

Seller: ORB Communications Inc., Valdosta (Robert H. Harrison, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 105.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Format: AC

WSTK(FM) Spencer/Bloomington, Ind.

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Old Northwest Broadcasting Inc., Vincennes, Ind. (spouses Mark R. and Susan K. Lange, owners); owns two AMs and one other FM. Langes also own 50% of Original Co. Inc., which owns two AMs and five FMs

Seller: Spencer Communications Inc., Spencer (Leonard White, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 480 ft.

Format: C & W

KITE(FM) Kerrville, Texas

Price: $245,000

Buyer: Radio Ranch Management LLC, Kerrville (Lyndell M. Grubbs, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Jose C. Rodriguez (Chapter 11 trustee), San Antonio, Texas; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.3 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 403 ft.

Format: Classic rock