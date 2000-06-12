WNUC(FM) Wethersfield Township/Buffalo, N.Y.

Price: $5.625 million

Buyer: Adelphia Communications Corp., Coudersport, Pa. (John J. Rigas, chairman/president). Adelphia owns and operates cable television systems serving approximately 3,000 communities across the U.S., including western New York

Seller: Casciani Communications Inc., Williamsville, N.Y. (John Casciani, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 107.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 800 ft.

Format: Hot country

Broker: Media Venture Partners

Construction permit for new FM in Wrightsville Beach/Wilmington, N.C.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: Sea-Comm Inc., Hattiesburg, Miss. (N. Eric Jorgensen, principal); owns WKXB(FM) Burgaw/Wilmington and WSFM(FM) Southport/Wilmington, N.C. Note: Planned sale of this CP to Cape Fear Radio for $1,148,628 did not close (B & C, Oct. 11, 1999)

Seller:Wrightsville Beach Radio LP, Bald Head Island, N.C. (James Oliver Carter, receiver); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 2.4 kW, ant. 456 ft.

WXJC(FM) Crystal Rivers, Fla.

Price: $650,000

Buyer: Seven Rivers Broadcast Ministry Inc., Lecanto, Fla. (Paul Pratt, president); owns WHGN(FM) Inglis, Fla.

Seller: Wings for Christ Inc., Indianapolis (Dr. P. Gene Hood, principal). Hood has interest in five AMs and two other FMs

Facilities: 91.9 MHz, 7.9 kW, ant. 285 ft.

Format: Christian

Construction permit for a new FM in Pocomoke City, Md.

Price: $425,000

Buyer: Delmarva Broadcasting Co., Wilmington, Del. (William W. Shenk, chairman); owns three AMs and six other FMs

Seller: Sound Enterprises Inc., Suitland, Md. (Francis J. DiSalvo, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.

Broker: Satterfield & Perry

33.3% of KAZL(FM) (formerly KESP) and KAJM(FM) (formerly KBZG) Payson, Ariz.

Price: $380,000 (for stock)

Buyers: Jayson R. Brentlinger and Stephen J. Szalay, Scottsdale, Ariz. At the close of this deal, Brentlinger will own 65% and Szalay 35% of kazl and kajm

Seller: Charles J. Brentlinger, Scottsdale; no other broadcast interests. Note: Charles is the son of Jayson Brentlinger.

Facilities: kazl: 101.1 MHz, 88 kW, ant. 1,033 ft.; kajm: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,023 ft.

Formats: kazl: oldies; kajm: classic hits

KMJY-FM Newport, Wash.

Price: $250,000

Buyer: ALC Communications, Walla Walla, Wash. (Thomas D. Hodgins and Chris Gilbreth, partners). Hodgins also owns 50% of KUJ-AM-FM in Walla Walla

Seller: James and Helen Stargel (spouses), Old Town, Idaho; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -33 ft.

Format: Modern country

Broker: MCH Enterprises Inc.

WAHD(FM) Wilson, N.C.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president); owns two AMs and 15 other FMs. Smith is also the director of four other FMs

Seller: Mega Educational Communications, Raleigh, N.C. (Oscar Eatmon, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 90.5 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 100 ft.

Format: Dark

Construction permit for KAYI(FM) Princeville, Hawaii

Price: $125,000

Buyer: Hochman Hawaii-One Inc., Fayetteville, Ark. (George Hochman, owner). Hochman also owns 25% of KUPN(AM) Mission, Kan.

Seller: B & GRS Partnership, Atlanta (Clifton G. Moor, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 99.9 MHz, 51 kW, ant.

-315 ft.