FMS
WNUC(FM) Wethersfield Township/Buffalo, N.Y.
Price: $5.625 million
Buyer: Adelphia Communications Corp., Coudersport, Pa. (John J. Rigas, chairman/president). Adelphia owns and operates cable television systems serving approximately 3,000 communities across the U.S., including western New York
Seller: Casciani Communications Inc., Williamsville, N.Y. (John Casciani, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 107.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 800 ft.
Format: Hot country
Broker: Media Venture Partners
Construction permit for new FM in Wrightsville Beach/Wilmington, N.C.
Price: $1.2 million
Buyer: Sea-Comm Inc., Hattiesburg, Miss. (N. Eric Jorgensen, principal); owns WKXB(FM) Burgaw/Wilmington and WSFM(FM) Southport/Wilmington, N.C. Note: Planned sale of this CP to Cape Fear Radio for $1,148,628 did not close (B & C, Oct. 11, 1999)
Seller:Wrightsville Beach Radio LP, Bald Head Island, N.C. (James Oliver Carter, receiver); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 2.4 kW, ant. 456 ft.
WXJC(FM) Crystal Rivers, Fla.
Price: $650,000
Buyer: Seven Rivers Broadcast Ministry Inc., Lecanto, Fla. (Paul Pratt, president); owns WHGN(FM) Inglis, Fla.
Seller: Wings for Christ Inc., Indianapolis (Dr. P. Gene Hood, principal). Hood has interest in five AMs and two other FMs
Facilities: 91.9 MHz, 7.9 kW, ant. 285 ft.
Format: Christian
Construction permit for a new FM in Pocomoke City, Md.
Price: $425,000
Buyer: Delmarva Broadcasting Co., Wilmington, Del. (William W. Shenk, chairman); owns three AMs and six other FMs
Seller: Sound Enterprises Inc., Suitland, Md. (Francis J. DiSalvo, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.
Broker: Satterfield & Perry
33.3% of KAZL(FM) (formerly KESP) and KAJM(FM) (formerly KBZG) Payson, Ariz.
Price: $380,000 (for stock)
Buyers: Jayson R. Brentlinger and Stephen J. Szalay, Scottsdale, Ariz. At the close of this deal, Brentlinger will own 65% and Szalay 35% of kazl and kajm
Seller: Charles J. Brentlinger, Scottsdale; no other broadcast interests. Note: Charles is the son of Jayson Brentlinger.
Facilities: kazl: 101.1 MHz, 88 kW, ant. 1,033 ft.; kajm: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,023 ft.
Formats: kazl: oldies; kajm: classic hits
KMJY-FM Newport, Wash.
Price: $250,000
Buyer: ALC Communications, Walla Walla, Wash. (Thomas D. Hodgins and Chris Gilbreth, partners). Hodgins also owns 50% of KUJ-AM-FM in Walla Walla
Seller: James and Helen Stargel (spouses), Old Town, Idaho; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -33 ft.
Format: Modern country
Broker: MCH Enterprises Inc.
WAHD(FM) Wilson, N.C.
Price: $150,000
Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president); owns two AMs and 15 other FMs. Smith is also the director of four other FMs
Seller: Mega Educational Communications, Raleigh, N.C. (Oscar Eatmon, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 90.5 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 100 ft.
Format: Dark
Construction permit for KAYI(FM) Princeville, Hawaii
Price: $125,000
Buyer: Hochman Hawaii-One Inc., Fayetteville, Ark. (George Hochman, owner). Hochman also owns 25% of KUPN(AM) Mission, Kan.
Seller: B & GRS Partnership, Atlanta (Clifton G. Moor, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 99.9 MHz, 51 kW, ant.
-315 ft.
