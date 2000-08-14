WPEK(FM) Seneca/Greenville, S.C.

Price: $7.5 million

Buyer: Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 12 AMs and 38 other FMs, including WJMZ-FM Anderson/Greenville, S.C.

Seller: Alpeak Broadcasting Corp., Greenville (Norman and David Alpert [father and son], principals). Alperts own WAVV(FM) Marco/Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.

Facilities: 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

Format: Talk

WLKX-FM Forest Lake/Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Price: $1.9 million (for stock)

Buyer: Polaris Communications LLC, Salt Lake City (HomeNet Inc., manager [Daniel Peters, president/owner]). Peters has interest in KBGY(FM) Faribault and wqpm(am)-klci(fm) Princeton, Minn.

Seller: Lakes Broadcasting Co. Inc., Forest Lake (spouses Eddie S. and Joanne M. Cary, joint 98% owners); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Format: AC

WSFT(FM) Williamsport, Pa.

Price: $1.3 million

Buyer: Sabre Communications Inc., Williamsport (Paul H. Rothfuss, president); owns six AMs and 10 other FMs, including WHTO(FM), WILQ(FM) and WWPA(AM) Williamsport, WCXR(FM) Lewisburg/Williamsport and WZXR(FM) South Williamsport/Williamsport

Seller: Bald Eagle Broadcast Association Inc., Williamsport (N. Clifford Smith Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 107.9 MHz, 180 W, ant. 1,292 ft.

Format: Soft AC

WLQE-FM Bedford (between Lynchburg and Roanoke), Va.

Price: $925,000

Buyer: Bedford Radio Partners LLC, Reston, Va. (Stephen J. Garchik, 70% owner; Ronald Walton, 30% owner). Garchik and Walton also have interest in three AMs and five other FMs

Seller: JLR Communications Inc., Lynchburg (Diane M. Newman, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.9 MHz, 1.1 kW, ant. 1,276 ft.

Format: AC