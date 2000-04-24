FMS
WPLC(FM) Warrenton, Va./Washington, D/C/
Price: $5.25 million
Buyer: Mega Communications LLC, Silver Spring, Md. (Alfredo Alonso, president); owns/is buying 14 other AMs and four FMs, including WBZS(AM) and WKDL(AM) Washington and WINX(AM) Rockville, Md./Washington and WKDM(AM) New York (see item, below)
Seller: First Virginia Communications, Manassas, Va. (Sydney Abel, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 397 ft.
Format: Uptempo country
Broker: Media Services Group Inc.
WWFN(FM) Lake City/Florence, S.C.
Price: $850,000
Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Milwaukee (Richard W. Weening, chairman; Lewis W. Dickey Jr., vice chairman); owns/is buying 79 AMs and 195 FMs, including KTEM(AM) Temple, Texas (see item, below)
Seller: William R. Rollins, Cornelius, N.C.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 3.3 kW, ant. 433 ft.
Format: Oldies
Construction permit for KYOD(FM) Glendo, Wyo.
Price: $150,000
Buyer: Canned Ham Communications LLC, Golden, Colo. (Darrell Woolsey, principal); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Michael Radio Group, Cheyenne, Wyo. (spouses Victor A. and Lori L. Michael, 45% owners; spouses Van A. and Kimberly J. Michael, 45% owners [Victor and Van Michael are brothers]); own three FMs
Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 131 ft.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.