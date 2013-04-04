FMNA Names Demyanenko SVP of Non-Fiction Development & Programming

FremantleMedia North America on Thursday named Alex

Demyanenko as senior VP of non-fiction development and programming.





In the newly-created role, Demyanenko will head up

development and programming for FMNA's cable networks, while Julie Uribe,

senior VP, non-scripted development, will oversee the broadcast networks.





"Alex has an incredible reputation as a creative force

in the industry. We couldn't be more excited to have Alex join us at

FremantleMedia as we continue to ramp up our cable development," said FMNA

CEO Thom Beers, to whom Demyanenko will report.





Demyanenko comes over from Shed Media US, where

he served as senior VP.