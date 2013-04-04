FMNA Names Demyanenko SVP of Non-Fiction Development & Programming
FremantleMedia North America on Thursday named Alex
Demyanenko as senior VP of non-fiction development and programming.
In the newly-created role, Demyanenko will head up
development and programming for FMNA's cable networks, while Julie Uribe,
senior VP, non-scripted development, will oversee the broadcast networks.
"Alex has an incredible reputation as a creative force
in the industry. We couldn't be more excited to have Alex join us at
FremantleMedia as we continue to ramp up our cable development," said FMNA
CEO Thom Beers, to whom Demyanenko will report.
Demyanenko comes over from Shed Media US, where
he served as senior VP.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.