FME Strikes Deal With Litton Entertainment
FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) announced Thursday a partnership with independent
television production company Litton Entertainment, obtaining worldwide
distribution rights (excluding the U.S.) to Litton's Jack Hanna's Wild
Countdown, Ocean Mysteries, Everyday Health and Culture
Click.
The four
half-hour series focus on animals, health, wellness and the digital connections
between cultures. FME will present the shows at MIPCOM in October.
"These outstanding series offer compelling,
family-friendly entertainment that is sure to engage viewers of all ages and
cultures," said Jeff Tahler, SVP, acquisitions and development, FME. "They
complement a range of popular factual titles in FME's worldwide catalogue, all
of which we're excited to be taking to this year's MIPCOM. Litton has an
excellent track record of producing quality programming, and we look forward to
working with them now and in the future."
