FME Strikes Deal With Litton Entertainment

FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) announced Thursday a partnership with independent

television production company Litton Entertainment, obtaining worldwide

distribution rights (excluding the U.S.) to Litton's Jack Hanna's Wild

Countdown, Ocean Mysteries, Everyday Health and Culture

Click.

The four

half-hour series focus on animals, health, wellness and the digital connections

between cultures. FME will present the shows at MIPCOM in October.

"These outstanding series offer compelling,

family-friendly entertainment that is sure to engage viewers of all ages and

cultures," said Jeff Tahler, SVP, acquisitions and development, FME. "They

complement a range of popular factual titles in FME's worldwide catalogue, all

of which we're excited to be taking to this year's MIPCOM. Litton has an

excellent track record of producing quality programming, and we look forward to

working with them now and in the future."