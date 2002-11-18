FMC: Radio diversity is propaganda

Claims that radio mergers have created more diversity in station format

are little more than misleading industry propaganda, critics of consolidation

said Monday.

There has been a proliferation of formats with only slight variety in their

actual playlists, the Future of Music Coalition said in the report submitted to

the Federal Communications Commission to bolster the case against further

relaxation of radio-ownership limits.

As an example, the groups said, the Urban and Contemporary Hit Radio-rhythmic

shared 38 songs on a 50-song sampled playlist, a 76 percent overlap.

Although that example was the most extreme, 18 other format pairings showed

overlaps ranging from 18 percent to 58 percent.

The study also found that while nearly 4,000 radio owners remain, the top four

companies control 70 percent of market share in virtually every geographic

market and, in most small markets, control 90 percent or more of market share.

The data examine the impact of radio consolidation since the enactment of the

1996 Telecommunications Act, which removed national caps on radio ownership and

ushered in a wave of industry mergers.

A listener survey also conducted by the coalition found that audiences are

unhappy with the state of radio today as evidenced by declining amount of time

listening, wishes for less advertising and desire for longer playlists.

The coalition's research was ridiculed by the National Association of

Broadcasters in a point-by-point retort debunking the study's 'myths.'

Said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton: 'This study has less credibility than Miss

Cleo. Their findings were directly contracted by the FCC.'

An FCC study released in October found that radio playlists have become more

diverse within individual markets but slightly less diverse nationally now that

conglomerates set corporate programming.

'Clearly, we hit a nerve,' said Jenny Toomey, the

coalition's executive director, in defense of the new report. 'There would be no

reason [for the NAB] to issue such a lengthy screed if the study was as flawed

as they say it is.'