Flutie Flakes on Football, Joins ABC/ESPN

Diminutive veteran NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, still known for one of the greatest college football plays of all time, is joining ABC and ESPN as a college football analyst.

Flutie, who retired from the New England Patriots Monday, will work in ABC’s studio on Saturdays, as well as within other select ESPN studio shows.

"Doug’s insights as a college and professional quarterback in the big game will add a key perspective," says Norby Williamson, ABC Sports and ESPN executive VP, studio and remote production.

While Flutie played 19 years as a professional, including some championship seasons in Canada, he will likely be best remembered for his "Hail Mary" pass as a Boston College quarterback to beat the University of Miami in 1984.