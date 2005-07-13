Florida A&M Gets 'Smart' With Crispin

Florida A&M is now using Crispin automation software to help station employees more easily find video material for newscasts and to help get stories to air more quickly.

The software will reside on two computers, with one working closely with the station’s Associated Press ENPS newsroom system and the other handling on-air playback of news and other school-related programming.

The newsroom computer uses Crispin’s News Rundown Manager (NRM) and will be tightly integrated with the ENPS newsroom system to make it easier for producers to shuffle story order or add in new graphic and story elements.

The second computer, with the help of Crispin’s RapidPlayX software, works closely with three video servers from 360 Systems that store programming content. A video browsing application, called TurboBrowser, makes it possible for station personnel to watch video clips stored on the system and then drag and drop the clip into the on-air playlist.