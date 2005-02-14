Flip-Flop on TV Sex

What a difference a decade makes. Shortly before the

House Commerce Committee approved hiking

indecency fines to a $500,000 maximum, Republicans on the committee recalled a

time when they opposed such heavy-handed rules.

Indiana's Steve Buyer reminded

committee colleagues that he, like 80% of House Republicans, rejected the

government's last attempt to shield children from sex and violence in 1995:

the V-chip requirement.

At the time, the channel-blocking technology was viewed as the least

restrictive of free speech—without all the chilling effect of a fine—since

it gave parents a choice. “Republicans who had a libertarian view back then

were saying, 'You've got an on/off switch,'” he said. “Now all of

sudden we're saying, 'How far is indecency going, and what type of

proactive move should we take?'”

Committee Chairman Joe Barton, who also

voted against the V-chip, thanked Buyer, then quickly chose another lawmaker to

speak.

Other Commerce Committee Republicans who voted against the V-chip: New

Hampshire's Charles Bass, Georgia's

Nathan Deal and Charlie

Norwood, Arizona's John Shadegg,

Florida's Michael Bilirakis and

Cliff Stearns, and Kentucky's

Ed Whitfield. Each voted for the higher

fines.