Flingo Hires Former Google Exec

Interactive TV and smart TV application publisher Flingo has

hired longtime digital advertising executive Jackson Huynh as its new chief

operations officer.





As COO, Huynh will be responsible for the ongoing

development and global expansion of the



company's interactive TV software platform, Samba.





In the new post, Huynh brings over a decade of experience in

digital advertising. Most recently, he served as the global head of AdMob ad

operations for Google.





"With the proliferation of DVRs, over-the-top video, second

screen apps, there is both great risk and opportunity in the world of

advertising," said Huynh in a statement. "I believe Samba represents a unique

opportunity at the intersection of TV and digital advertising, where TV

marketers can leverage great technology to enable a cross-platform ad

experience, and a strong team at Flingo to guide and execute a cohesive

marketing strategy."





"Fragmentation is by most measures the single,

biggest threat to traditional marketing investments. However, with our

patented technologies and Jackson's leadership, we believe multiscreen viewing

can become a huge asset and opportunity for the marketing industry," added

Ashwin Navin, cofounder and CEO of Flingo, in a statement.