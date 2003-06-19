Flicker, Merle-Lieberman head to NBC Agency

Jodi Flicker and Sharon Merle-Lieberman are coming to The NBC Agency to

develop new marketing partnerships for NBC and its sister cable networks,

particularly Bravo.

Flicker, who was named senior marketing director, comes to The NBC Agency

from advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, where she was a management

supervisor on the agency's national Toyota account.

In her new job, Flicker will focus on developing marketing partnerships with

outside companies to get off-channel exposure for NBC programming, including

entertainment and the Olympics.

Merle-Lieberman will be marketing services director working with Flicker

primarily on entertainment.

Previously, Merle-Lieberman was vice president of marketing and product

development for GetMusic.com.

The two will report to Barbara Blangiardi, vice president of marketing and

special projects.