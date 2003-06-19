Flicker, Merle-Lieberman head to NBC Agency
Jodi Flicker and Sharon Merle-Lieberman are coming to The NBC Agency to
develop new marketing partnerships for NBC and its sister cable networks,
particularly Bravo.
Flicker, who was named senior marketing director, comes to The NBC Agency
from advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, where she was a management
supervisor on the agency's national Toyota account.
In her new job, Flicker will focus on developing marketing partnerships with
outside companies to get off-channel exposure for NBC programming, including
entertainment and the Olympics.
Merle-Lieberman will be marketing services director working with Flicker
primarily on entertainment.
Previously, Merle-Lieberman was vice president of marketing and product
development for GetMusic.com.
The two will report to Barbara Blangiardi, vice president of marketing and
special projects.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.