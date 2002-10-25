Fleiss to develop Will for ABC
As part of his recently announced deal with ABC, Mike Fleiss, creator and
executive producer of The Bachelor, is developing The Will, a reality series in which family members
compete to be the chosen recipient of a wealthy relative.
"This should give viewers a unique look at a real American family," Fleiss said. "The vote-outs between relatives should be intense."
This season, ABC has scored high ratings with The Bachelor's second
edition, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. The Will is set to air on ABC in
2003.
Fleiss, his production company (Next Entertainment) and Telepictures
Productions have a multiyear with ABC that calls for production of The
Will and another reality series, as well as development of a sitcom.
Interested benefactors should call 866-825-2075, go to
ABC.com, keyword: casting or check out www.thewilltv.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.