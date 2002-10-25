Fleiss to develop Will for ABC

As part of his recently announced deal with ABC, Mike Fleiss, creator and

executive producer of The Bachelor, is developing The Will, a reality series in which family members

compete to be the chosen recipient of a wealthy relative.

"This should give viewers a unique look at a real American family," Fleiss said. "The vote-outs between relatives should be intense."

This season, ABC has scored high ratings with The Bachelor's second

edition, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. The Will is set to air on ABC in

2003.

Fleiss, his production company (Next Entertainment) and Telepictures

Productions have a multiyear with ABC that calls for production of The

Will and another reality series, as well as development of a sitcom.

Interested benefactors should call 866-825-2075, go to

ABC.com, keyword: casting or check out www.thewilltv.com.