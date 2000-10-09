Flashback to MultiMillionare?

Inside Edition reported that a contestant was yanked from Fox's The Sexiest Bachelor in America just prior to its taping, because his ex-girlfriend has a restraining order placed on him.

Anthony Cyr was told by the show's producers just minutes before taping that he would not be allowed to compete for the $100,000 cash prize. Cyr told Inside Edition that the restraining order was dropped prior to the show's taping last month in Las Vegas and that his ex-girlfriend actually helped get him on the show. Cyr says he is prepared to file a lawsuit against FOX and the show's producers, Nash Entertainment. FOX executives had no comment.