Flanagan Joins MASN For 2010 Orioles Season
Former Baltimore Orioles pitching great Mike Flanagan has
joined the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) as a color commentator for the
2010 season.
His first game will be an April 15 contest between the Orioles
and the Oakland Athletics.
MASN, which is co-owned by the Orioles, televises games of
both the Baltimore
club and those of its partner in the regional sports net, the Washington
Nationals.
Flanagan has been with the Orioles for over 30 years as a
player, coach, exec and broadcaster. He was part of the World Series winning
1983 ball club and won the Cy Young Award in 1979.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.