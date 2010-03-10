Flanagan Joins MASN For 2010 Orioles Season

Former Baltimore Orioles pitching great Mike Flanagan has

joined the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) as a color commentator for the

2010 season.

His first game will be an April 15 contest between the Orioles

and the Oakland Athletics.

MASN, which is co-owned by the Orioles, televises games of

both the Baltimore

club and those of its partner in the regional sports net, the Washington

Nationals.

Flanagan has been with the Orioles for over 30 years as a

player, coach, exec and broadcaster. He was part of the World Series winning

1983 ball club and won the Cy Young Award in 1979.