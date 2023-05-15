Fixed Wireless Accounts For 95% of Home Broadband Growth in Q1
The top seven cable operators combined to add just over 67,000 high-speed internet users during the period
Their network capacity limitations might very will cap their explosive growth to the here and now, but make no mistake, recently launched fixed wireless access (FWA) platforms from T-Mobile and Verizon are the only things growing in residential broadband these days.
As the latest quarterly assessment of the U.S. home broadband market from Leichtman Research Group shows, the two wireless companies combined to add 916,000 FWA customers in Q1.
The leading cable operators, which combined to add 1.23 million new customers in the first quarter of 2020, tacked on just 67,422 combined from January through March this year.
