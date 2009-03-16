"Fix CNBC" Push from Progressive Change Campaign Committee Gathering Steam

According to the Progressive Change Campaign Committee PAC that is sponsoring it, an online petition prompted by Jon Stewart's savaging of its Wall Street coverage is receiving about 400 signatures an hour.

The petition, labeled "FixCNBC! Jon Stewart made the case. Now we're demanding action," called on the network to ask tough questions of the financial community.

Among those listed as sponsoring the letter were representatives for FAIR (Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting) and Free Press.

At press time, the petition had gotten 1,744 signatures.