Five Major Sponsors on Board for Univision Radio's H2O Music Fest

Chevron, MiO, MetroPCS, Huawei and the Clorox Company will

be sponsoring Univision Radio's H2O Music Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday,

Aug. 25. Each brand will participate in activities throughout the festival,

which brings together English and Spanish mainstream artists on one stage. H2O

Los Angeles follows the first festival held in Dallas in June.

The event is the vision of Jack Hobbs-executive VP of sales

for Univision Radio-and his team. Their plan was to create a bilingual,

bicultural event: 'H2O' stands for Hispanics 2.0, and refers to a new Hispanic

listener who is both bilingual and bicultural. As they did with Dallas,

Univision Radio will be able to use the entertainment event to market both the

company and the advertisers that are on board.

The first H2O Music Festival drew more than 20,000 people; the

L.A. version is expected to outdraw it.

Among the performers at the Los Angeles Festival will be John

Legend, Wisin & Yandel, Snoop Lion (the artist formerly known as Snoop Dogg),

Paulina Rubio, Gym Class Heroes, Intocable, Ozomatli, Paty Cantu, Alex Cuba and

Romeo Testa. Teenage newcomers Leslie Grace and Matt Hunter, who performed at

the recent Univision telecast of the Premios Juventud Youth Awards, will also appear.

Festivalgoers will see two main side-by-side stages, with Univision Radio's DJ

Cristian of KLVE Los Angeles and DJ Crème of X96.3 New York mixing things up

between the acts.

"Building on the success of our H2O Music Festival in

Dallas, we are thrilled to once again connect brands with bilingual and

bicultural audiences," says Hobbs. "This is a special opportunity to reach

highly engaged consumers within a unique interactive entertainment experience."

Chevron has been involved with the "Chevron Brings Your Band

to the Stage" emerging-artist promotion. For the past several months on

Univision Radio stations, Chevron has been encouraging aspiring artists to

upload their demo videos or MP3s on a special site. Chosen finalists were

featured online and Univision Radio listeners voted for the five artists they

wanted to see perform at the H2O festival in LA.

MiO, the liquid water enhancer that was a major sponsor for

the Dallas event, returns to LA with its "watering hole" interactive sampling

stations. MiO will also help festival attendees customize their H2O Music

Festival experience with a "Smart Wall"-a live-stream of Twitter content on a

big screen that will encourage social interaction among festival attendees. MiO

will also sponsor a photo booth where attendees can take photos with friends

and upload them immediately to Facebook, Twitter and other social media

platforms.

MetroPCS and Huawei will be behind the new Huawei Activa 4G

Android smartphone during the festival, along with an interactive consumer

experience Zone. They will also provide cellphone-charging stations throughout

the event.

MetroPCS recently launched a sweepstakes giving music fans

the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Los Angeles that

includes airfare, hotel, ground transportation, a $200 prepaid Visa card and a

Huawei Activa 4G phone with one year of free 4G service, along with VIP tickets

to the music festival.

Consumers can still visit a participating MetroPCS location

to acquire the entry code needed for the sweepstakes. They can also enter

through the MetroPCS Facebook page. One winner will be chosen from six MetroPCS

markets-New York, Miami, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. And

another winner will be chosen from Facebook. The seven winners will be

announced on the MetroPCS "Va Conmigo" Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 17.

The Clorox Company will have several of its brands featured during

the festival. The KC Masterpiece barbeque pit wagon, with condiments including

KC Masterpiece sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, will serve food grilled

over Kingsford charcoal. Glad trash and recycling stations will be scattered

throughout the site and festival attendees will be able to receive free T-shirts

for downloading the Glad Trash Smartphone app.

Restroom maintenance at the event will feature the scented Clorox

Fraganzia products that were designed to target Hispanic consumers.

There will also be a meat grilling competition sponsored by

Bud Light.

The Clorox NASCAR show car will be on-site for race fans to

take photos with and the Clorox Company is also partnering with supermarket

chain Food 4 Less for event ticket giveaways throughout more than 100 stores in

Southern California.

Finally, Clorox has launched a video contest called Coco

Latino, where aspiring filmmakers can submit videos covering one of five

themes. The entries will be judged on content and creativity and one winner

will be awarded a $10,000 prize.

While no decision has been made on what city the music

festival will go to next, the idea seems like a win-win for both Univision

Radio and the marketers who are among the sponsors.