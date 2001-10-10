FitzPatrick named EVP at Crown Media

Paul FitzPatrick has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Crown Media Holdings.

FitzPatrick, who was chief operating officer of Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media United States, replaces Lana Corbi, who last month was named president and chief executive officer of Crown Media U.S.

In his role, FitzPatrick will oversee the development and creation of new channels, business development, business affairs, human resources and network information systems worldwide on behalf of Crown Media Holdings.

- Richard Tedesco