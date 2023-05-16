FITE Plus Secures Major League Wrestling Deal

FITE Plus has added Major League Wrestling content to its portfolio, including the pro wrestling outfit's MLW Fusion series, according to the subscription sports streaming service.

The weekly MLW Fusion series will debut on FITE Plus on May 25 along with other MLW content including the organization's Premium Live Events. FITE Plus, which retails at $7.99 per month, will also debut on May 18 the special MLW: Battle RIOT V: Special Edition.

“Adding MLW Fusion to FITE Plus is hugely important to what we set out to do – create a one-stop-shop with a low subscription rate for the most exciting promotions in Pro Wrestling and other combat sports,” said FITE COO Michael Weber. “[MLW founder and CEO Court Bauer] is probably the only major wrestling promoter who spent time as a writer at WWE – and in Fusion you can see that influence week after week in the storylines and the action.”

Bauer added: “Now MLW fans can get Fusion and our Premium Live Events in one place, and with no extra fees. Each week fans can stream our flagship series as well as enjoy our signature events live all conveniently at FITE Plus.”