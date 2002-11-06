Fiss, Alexander promoted at Tonight
Tracie Fiss and Michael Alexander have been promoted to senior segment
producers of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, executive producer
Debbie Vickers said.
Fiss began her television career working on game shows, later transitioning
into casting. She was casting director for the first edition of MTV: Music
Television's The Real World and became a segment producer on Leno
in May 1992.
Alexander was a staff correspondent for People magazine in Los Angeles
in 1987, where he worked until 1992. In April of that year, he came to
Leno as a segment producer, booking talent and preparing them for their
appearances.
The Tonight Show is from Big Dog Productions in association with NBC
Studios.
