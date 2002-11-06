Fiss, Alexander promoted at Tonight

Tracie Fiss and Michael Alexander have been promoted to senior segment

producers of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, executive producer

Debbie Vickers said.

Fiss began her television career working on game shows, later transitioning

into casting. She was casting director for the first edition of MTV: Music

Television's The Real World and became a segment producer on Leno

in May 1992.

Alexander was a staff correspondent for People magazine in Los Angeles

in 1987, where he worked until 1992. In April of that year, he came to

Leno as a segment producer, booking talent and preparing them for their

appearances.

The Tonight Show is from Big Dog Productions in association with NBC

Studios.