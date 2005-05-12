Fisher Upped at CBS
By Staff
CBS promoted Kate Fisher to director of publicity for CBS Entertainment, the network announced Thursday.
Fisher joined CBS in March 2001 as a senior publicist and was promoted to manager in March 2003. She has worked on publicity campaigns for CSI, Two and a Half Men, Judging Amy, Yes Dear and three editions of Big Brother.
The New York-based Fisher will report to Phil Gonzales, VP of Communications, CBS Entertainment and continue to work on publicity campaigns for CBS series, movies and specials.
Prior to CBS, Fisher was a publicist for The Rosie O'Donnell Show (1999-2001) and a publicist for Thirteen/WNET, the PBS station in New York (1998-1999). Fisher graduated from Tufts University with B.A. English and drama.
