Fisher seen as next NAB vice chairman
Cox Broadcasting president Andy Fisher is expected to be named vice chairman
of the National Association of Broadcasters' TV board this week, even though the
second of his two two-year board terms has expired.
Not to worry: Fisher will be taking a designated board seat allocated to the
TV Operators Caucus, which is made up of leaders of most of the large TV groups
(Cox was No. 13 on Broadcasting & Cable's latest top-25 list).
Because that seat is appointed, Fisher can stay on the board as long as the TOC
wants him there.
Fisher has led the fight to preserve the 35 percent national-audience cap on
TV ownership -- a battle that drove Viacom Inc., Fox and NBC from the NAB
ranks.
Fisher, along with Post-Newsweek Stations Inc.'s Alan Frank, also led an
affiliate effort to get the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on
what they alleged were network abuses of affiliates.
