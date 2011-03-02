Fisher Launches GalTime Site With CW Affiliates

Fisher Communications has launched its GalTime microsite in 134 markets. The new site, which is a spinoff from the morning program The Daily Buzz, is described by Fisher as "a content-rich, localized lifestyle website, which provides information and commentary specifically designed for women."

Some 110 CW Plus stations are debuting the site, which Fisher soft-launched late last year.

Fisher says GalTime is the first in a series of verticals under its Buzz Brands platform. Fisher plans to roll out two additional lifestyle websites later this year, the first of which, Head Drama, centers on the stress of everyday life. Also named for a Daily Buzz segment, Head Drama will be available by the second quarter. The other site will reportedly focus on health.

"The successful launch of GalTime is providing broadcasters with a comprehensive multi-platform content and advertising solution that enables stations to build a stronger digital portfolio that can be used to better compete for a larger portion of the total local advertising spend," said Randa Minkarah, Fisher's senior vice president of revenue and business development.

"GalTime represents another step in the evolution of the program by providing multi-platform content specifically designed for our target 18-34 demographic," said Russell Myerson, executive vice president of The CW. "We look forward to adding other Buzz Brands verticals to our CW Plus online universe in the coming months."

CW Plus holds an option to localize GalTime in these markets. It is expected that GalTime will be localized in other markets by the end of the year.

Acme Communications launched The Daily Buzz in 2002. Last year, Fisher worked out a deal to manage the show and its offshoots, as Acme eyes an exit strategy.