Fisher to head Lifetime programming

Cable's top-rated network, Lifetime Television, tapped veteran programmer Barbara Fisher to be its new head of programming.

Fisher, most recently president of Universal Studios Network Programming,

replaces Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff, who departed earlier this year to be United Paramount Network's head

of entertainment.

Fisher emerged as a top candidate for the position several months ago.

Her appointment signals that Carole Black will stay as president and CEO

of the women's network.

Black's contract expired last winter, but industry executives say she will reup

with Lifetime.

There was talk earlier this year that Black might take the top spot at ABC

Family and, more recently, that ABC might be courting her to replace

recently ousted ABC Television President Steve Bornstein.

As executive vice president of entertainment, Fisher will oversee programming, scheduling and

production.

It's her first shot as a network-programming executive.

At Universal, she created hits including Just Shoot Me for NBC and The

WB Television Network's The Steve Harvey Show.

"It will be nice to be the buyer instead of the seller for a change," Fisher

said.

With Lifetime regularly topping the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings, Fisher isn't under

pressure to make radical changes.

"I do have to be vigilant to continue [the success] and improve on it,

though," said Fisher, who was president of Universal Television from 1991 through

1999.

She said she would consider developing a second night for original series.

Lifetime already has found success with original dramas on Sunday

night.