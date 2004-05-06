Fisher Exiting Lifetime
Lifetime's executive vice president of entertainment Barbara Fisher is leaving the women's network when her contract expires at the end of the month.
Her three deputies, Bill Brand, SVP of reality; Trevor Walton, SVP of original movies; and Kelly Goode, SVP for drama, will continue to direct Lifetime's original efforts until a new chief is found.
Fisher, former president of Universal Studios Network Programming, joined Lifetime in June 2002. She replaced Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff, now UPN's head of entertainment.
During Fisher's tenure, Lifetime added two new original dramas 1-800-Missing and Wild Card. Both are returning for sophomore seasons, but neither is as highly rated as other dramas Strong Medicine and The Division.
