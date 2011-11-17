Fisher Communications Sells Plaza to Hines Global REIT for $160M

Fisher Communications has agreed to sell Fisher Plaza, its

300,000 square-foot mixed-use facility in downtown Seattle, to Hines Global

REIT, Inc. for $160 million in cash.

In the agreement, Fisher will remain the Plaza's largest

tenant with a 12-year lease for its corporate headquarters and Seattle

television, radio and Internet operations.

"Over the past several years, we have strategically

repositioned Fisher for the opportunities we see as a leading local media

company. Fisher Plaza has been an asset that is not a central component of our

business model and executing this transaction provides added flexibility in our

effort to create additional value for our shareholders," said Colleen B.

Brown, president and CEO of Fisher Communications.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Fisher's Board of Directors, is expected to be completed by the end of

2011.