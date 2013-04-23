FirstNet Names GM

FirstNet, which is overseeing the creation of an interoperable broadband emergency network for first responders, has named Bill D'Agostino Jr. as general manager of the herculean project.

D'Agostino was most recently executive director for Verizon Wireless in Southern California.

The network is being funded with part of the proceeds from the auction of broadcast spectrum being reclaimed by the FCC for sale to wireless companies.

"[D]eploying this nationwide network will require an unprecedented level of public-private partnership, collaboration and shared commitment that leverages existing infrastructure for the well-being of all Americans," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working with you all, and taking on this historical task."