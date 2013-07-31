FirstNet Names Execs
FirstNet, the First Responder Network
Authority created by Congress to oversee a national interoperable public safety
network, has named two new executives.
TJ Kennedy, who has
been director of public safety and security for Raytheon, joins FirstNet as
deputy general manager.
In addition, Ed
Parkinson, former staffer to House Homeland Security Committee Chair Peter King
(R-N.Y.), has been named director of government affairs.
King was a leading
voice for Congress' creation of the network and funding it with proceeds from
the broadcast incentive auctions.
