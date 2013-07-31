FirstNet Names Execs

FirstNet, the First Responder Network

Authority created by Congress to oversee a national interoperable public safety

network, has named two new executives.

TJ Kennedy, who has

been director of public safety and security for Raytheon, joins FirstNet as

deputy general manager.

In addition, Ed

Parkinson, former staffer to House Homeland Security Committee Chair Peter King

(R-N.Y.), has been named director of government affairs.

King was a leading

voice for Congress' creation of the network and funding it with proceeds from

the broadcast incentive auctions.