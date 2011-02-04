First MediaFatality in Cairo

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ),

Ahmad Mohamed Mahmoud, a journalist for state-owned Egyptian newspaper Al-Ta'awun has died from gunshot wounds

sustained Jan. 28. He was said to have been the victim of sniper fire as he

filmed a confrontation between security forces and demonstrators in Cairo.

CPJ came out with a list Friday of 10 additional incidents,

brining its total to "at least 101 direct attacks," according to the

group, including detentions, attacks on newsroom facilities and hacking of Al

Jazeera's Arabic-language Web site.

"It is stupefying that the government continues to send

out thugs and plainclothes police to attack journalists and to ransack media

bureaus," said Mohamed Abdel Dayem, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa

program coordinator, in a statement.

Al Jazzera earlier said its Cairo bureau had been ransackedand equipment destroyed by "thugs."

Below are 10 more incidents CPJ has compiled and confirmed,

with CPJ saying it is still investigating "numerous other reports."

Peter Beaumont,

foreign affairs editor at the U.K. Observer, and Jack Shenker, a Guardian

reporter, were stopped today while trying to enter Tahrir Square, the Guardian

reported. The paper said they were intercepted by government forces, forced to

kneel facing a wall, and interrogated. Beaumont was quoted by the Guardian as

saying: "Although the square itself is calm, things around the periphery are

very different. We were taken at a checkpoint and led to the Ministry of the

Interior ... We were held for two hours ... and we were both warned that if we came

anywhere near the square again, things wouldn't go so nicely for us."

Al-Hurra's Cairo

bureau was targeted on Thursday, the U.S. government-funded station told CPJ in

an e-mail. Men stormed its offices and "threatened to kill Al-Hurra's two

on-air journalists-Akram Khuzam and Tarek El Shamy-if they didn't leave the

building," the station said in a statement. The bureau was immediately closed.

Two correspondents

for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Robert Tait and Abdelilah Nuaimi, were

detained in Cairo, the U.S.-government funded station reported. "We call on the

Egyptian authorities to release our correspondents and their equipment

immediately," RFE/RL News Director Jay Tolson said.

Andrew Henderson, a

photographer working for UAE-based daily The National, was attacked on Thursday

by a group of young men who broke his camera equipment, National reporter Hugh

Naylor told CPJ in an e-mail. "Were it not for a bit of help from the military,

he would likely have been mauled to death by an angry mob," he told CPJ. Naylor

himself was punched several times in the head "by some angry, plainclothes

youth standing near the foreign ministry yesterday," he said. "I will credit

one apparent Mubarak loyalist for essentially saving my life. While pretending

to be angry at me and taking my passport, he walked me away from the crowd and

back safely to my hotel."

Al-Jazeera's Arabic

website was hacked today, the station reported on the air. According to a

statement from the station, "For two hours this morning (from 6.30 am-8.30am

Doha time), a banner advertisement was taken over and replaced with the slogan

of ‘Together for the collapse of Egypt,' which linked to a page criticizing

Al-Jazeera." A spokesman for Al-Jazeera said that engineers "moved quickly

to solve the problem," The Guardian reported.

Al-Jazeera's Cairo

office was stormed today by Mubarak supporters, the station reported on the

air. Its office was vandalized and it equipment was set afire.

Prominent Egyptian

Blogger Wael Abbas tweeted today that he was detained and later released by

military forces. He said he has been "getting stopped by every single

checkpoint."

Al-Jazeera English

producer Abdullah Mussa tweeted today that he had been attacked. He wrote:

"Released from street checkpoint. Three machetes to my neck and angry mob.

Foreign journalists are being accused if inflaming situation."

Eric Feijten,

a reporter for Dutch news website Nederlande Omroep Stichting (NOS), was

arrested and released at least twice in the past two days. NOS released a

statement after his first arrest saying that Feijten had been beaten and

threatened. "Finally after 17 hours without drinking or eating, he was released

in a small hotel near the airport," NOS wrote. He left Egypt today and tweeted:

"At the airport and there was even a ticket. Kicked out, so i am not happy

because i failed to do my job."

NPR reporter Lourdes

Garcia-Navarro was attacked on Wednesday, the station reported. Garcia-Navarro

was preparing a piece about the impact of demonstrations on the daily lives of

Egyptians when she and her colleague, Ashraf Khalil, were surrounded by dozens

of men. "We were asked if we were Israeli spies, or employees of the Arabic

news network Al-Jazeera, who have been a particular target of the authorities

here. It began to get heated and they wouldn't let us leave," Garcia-Navarro

said. She added that Khalil was punched repeatedly in the face.

Andrew Butters of

Time magazine was attacked on Thursday. "I was grabbed by a young guy with

a club who hauled me over to an improvised checkpoint," NPR quoted him as

saying. He said it was clear that the actions were being coordinated by police

and security agents.

Radio-Canada

cameraman Sylvain Castonguay and Radio-Canada producer Jean-Francois Lepine

were badly beaten by pro-government supporters near Cairo's airport on

Wednesday after their crew's interpreter was assaulted, CBC reported.